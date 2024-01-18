What's on in Vienna: 5 things you can do this weekend

Advertisement

Wiener Eistraum 2024

Ice skating enthusiasts in Vienna have a unique opportunity to enjoy this winter pastime in the Wiener Eistraum, or Vienna Ice Dream. The City Hall Square is transformed into a sprawling ice rink, offering a magical experience amidst the city's iconic landmarks.

Visitors can enjoy the unique ice landscape that winds through four large areas and romantic paths in the adjoining park. Last year's addition of a new viewing platform atop the Sky Rink has elevated the experience with panoramic views of the rink and has also been set up this year.

The Wiener Eistraum is more than just a place to skate, though. Visitors can indulge in festive refreshments at cosy chalets, enjoy live music performances, and even take a thrilling ride on the Eisrutsche, a long, winding slide across the ice.

For those seeking a touch of elegance, the Wiener Eistraum offers evening skating sessions accompanied by classical music.

Dates: The ice rink is open from January 19th to March 3rd, every day from 10am to 10pm.

Prices: Prices vary per category, but single admission cards start at € 6.30 after the opening night

Location: Rathausplatz 1

Smart World Remote

Artificial intelligence has long since conquered our everyday lives - it can be found in smartphones, helps with medical diagnoses, regulates traffic and shapes future cities. But in this web of people, data and control, questions arise about the interactions between AI technology and social interests.

People aged 12 can go on this online tour focusing on various artificial intelligence applications promoted by Vienna's Technical Museum.

Dates: Thursdays at 6pm

Prices: € 4.50

Location: The online program is a tour that can be taken online. You can check out more about it HERE.

Mrs. Holle

This puppet theatre for children aged four and above brings the story of Mrs. Holle (Frau Holle), a tale by the Grimm brothers of a widow with two very different daughters, both of whom are on their way to the Frau Holle.

Dates: January 19th and 20th

Prices: € 9; tickets can be purchased HERE.

Location: Kirchengasse 41 (Wien 1070)

Free string ensemble prelude

Streichensemble Auftakt will be playing a free concert in CAPE 10. A varied evening with works from various musical eras, from Henry Purcell to C.P.E. Bach, J.S. Bach, F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy and Ottorino Respighi, awaits all those interested.

Dates: January 19th at 7:30pm

Prices: Free admission (donation suggested). You need to register HERE.

Location: CAPE 10, Alfred-Adler-Strasse 1, 1100

Elvis - From Memphis to Vienna

"Elvis - From Memphis to Vienna" is an exhibition that presents an impressive collection of original exhibits from Elvis Presley's private collection.

The exhibition is being held exclusively at the 48er-Tandler in Vienna, and visitors can admire original items of clothing, badges, gold records and pieces of jewellery, as well as the guitar that Elvis bought in Frankfurt.

Dates: from January 24th to January 27th, from 12pm to 6pm

Prices: free admission

Location: 48er-Tandler Margareten - Siebenbrunnenfeldgasse 3/ 1/