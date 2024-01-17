Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Severe weather warning issued in Austria

The Austrian Weather Service (ZAMG) has issued a severe weather warning for four federal states: Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, and Upper Austria. The warning is in effect from Wednesday morning until Friday evening.

The warning is due to a combination of freezing rain and snow. The cold air masses in the lowlands will only be cleared out slowly, which increases the risk of icy conditions on the northern side of the Alps. The cold front will also bring snow to the Alps, with the potential for heavy snowfall at higher altitudes.

The ZAMG is urging people to be aware of the hazardous weather conditions and to take precautions to stay safe. This includes driving slowly and carefully, avoiding exposed areas, and dressing warmly.

Police warn of Bitcoin scam

Vienna police have issued a warning regarding a new scam involving fraudulent "Bitcoin wallets" left in public spaces. The scammers entice individuals by leaving a Bitcoin wallet on the street, claiming it holds a substantial fortune. Victims are asked to pay an activation fee to access the alleged funds.

Upon scanning the QR code on the Bitcoin wallet, victims are directed to a website. The site prompts them to enter a "private key" from the paper wallet along with a personal identification number (PIN). The PIN is concealed on the paper wallet and needs to be revealed by scratching it open. Additionally, victims may be asked to provide sensitive information such as their private phone number and email address.

To receive the promised Bitcoins, the scammers demand payment of an "activation fee." The police advise individuals to be cautious of such scams, avoid responding to demands, and report any cases to the nearest police station. If a paper wallet is found on the street, it should also be reported, as the QR codes may lead to web links containing malware.

As a precaution, the police recommend checking emails, text messages, and documents for spelling and grammatical errors, as cybercriminals often use translation tools, and mistakes in communication may indicate a scam. Valid contact details or logos do not necessarily guarantee the authenticity of a message.

Car plunged into the Wien River in an accident

On Monday afternoon, a car crashed into the Wien River in Meidling, Vienna. The vehicle had previously collided with an advertising pillar, tumbling into the river along with the vehicle.

The incident occurred near the Fabriksbrücke bridge on Linke Wienzeile and prompted a swift response from emergency services.

Upon arrival, rescue teams from the City of Vienna's professional rescue service found the driver, a 48-year-old man, presumably ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The injured driver received immediate first aid on the spot before being transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The Vienna Fire Brigade and the police were also at the accident site.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and while the driver sustained severe injuries, there are no reported casualties among bystanders. The car involved in the crash is a total loss.

Pop newcomer Kaleen represents Austria at the Eurovision in Malmö

Kaleen, a 29-year-old Austrian pop singer, will represent her country at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. The singer, who released her debut album "Stripping Feelings" in September, will perform an up-tempo number at the contest in May.

Although Kaleen does not have a long history of releases, she is no stranger to the Eurovision Song Contest. Austrian media reported that she has worked behind the scenes for the event in several roles since 2016.

Kaleen trained as a singer and dancer and has won over 100 national and European championship titles as a dancer. She has also worked as a choreographer for formats such as the ORF casting show "Starmania".

The starting places for the 1st semi-final on May 7 and the 2nd semi-final on May 9 will be drawn on January 30. A total of 37 countries will compete in the Swedish port city of Malmö this year, following last year's victory for Loreen with "Tattoo" in Liverpool.

Climate activists cause traffic disruption in Graz

Climate activists from the "Last Generation" group caused traffic disruptions in Graz on Tuesday evening. They blocked Brückenkopfgasse between Radetzkybrücke and Griesplatz and parts of public transport on the affected bus routes.

The activists had taken part in a protest march through the city centre. They sat down on the road around 5 pm and refused to move, causing car and public transport delays.

Graz Linien, the city's public transport operator, diverted buses on the affected routes as far as possible. The blockade lasted for about 90 minutes before the activists finally dispersed.

The protest was the first time the "Last Generation" group targeted evening traffic in Graz. The group has been staging regular demonstrations in the city in recent months, calling for more action to be taken to combat climate change.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at