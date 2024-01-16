Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

ÖBB will require seat reservations…

…but only because of the 2024 Euro championship in Germany. As trains to and from the neighbouring country during the summer football championship are expected to be packed, spontaneous train travel will become more difficult.

Seat reservations will be compulsory on long-distance trains to and from Germany in June and July.

You must reserve a seat for connections between Austria and Germany from June 10th to August 31, 2024 - however, the reservations will be free. All long-distance trains, including Raijet or ICE, are affected. Nothing will change on the Westbahn, as reservations are always included free of charge anyway.

Working in Austria: What changes with the new 2024 employment laws?

Austria has new laws that aim to promote better work-life balance with changes in parental leave and care rules and more obligations for companies. Here's what you need to know.

'No abuse' of new broker's fee rules

Since the introduction of new regulations last summer, which shifted the responsibility for estate agent commissions to whoever hires the service when renting apartments, Vienna has reported a smooth implementation, as ORF reported.

There have been 110 inspections by the Vienna Market Office, with no reported incidents or complaints.

The concerns raised by the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) about potential abuses to compensate for the banned brokerage fee, such as charging fees for apartment viewings or excessive contract fees, have not materialised, at least based on the inspections conducted.

Admission prices for Viennese pools increased

Vienna's public swimming pools have increased their admission prices, citing the current inflationary wave as the reason.

The adjustment affects both indoor and outdoor pools, with the day ticket now costing €7.60, up from €7. The children's ticket sees an increase from €2.40 to €2.60, while the family ticket rises from €8.30 to €9.

The city council defends the move, stating it's necessary to counteract rising operating costs, especially due to surging energy prices. Discounts for various groups, including Mobilpass holders, students, and seniors, are still available.

Climate activists target cars in Wiener Neustadt

People from Wiener Neustadt reported that the air had been let out of the tires of their cars - especially SUVs. The international activist group Tyre Extinguishers has claimed responsibility. According to them, 80 vehicles are said to be affected. The police are talking about at least 50 cars. Investigations underway.

The movement left letters on the windshield of the affected cars with statements such as "Your gas guzzler is deadly" and "Your car is a catastrophe for our climate". On X, the movement wrote that 80 SUVs had been "disarmed". It was also the first action in Wiener Neustadt; there have already been several such protests in Austria.

WIENER NEUSTADT, AUSTRIA - 80 SUVS DISARMED



80 SUVs hit last night in this medium-sized Austrian city. First time the city has been hit and one of many strikes in Austria. Well done folks - more to come!



Join in: https://t.co/XfTKIZupTC pic.twitter.com/CeniNirVSl — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) January 15, 2024

Kindergarten reservations start in Graz

The pre-registration system for nursery and crèche places in Graz started on Monday, marked by discussions about the ongoing challenges in securing sufficient kindergarten spots.

The recent closure announcement of the Protestant kindergarten "de La Tour" in Graz has added urgency to the matter, with efforts underway to relocate the 34 affected children.

Challenges include continued reductions in groups to 23 children and a persistent staff shortage in the nursery sector, as noted by Graz City Councillor for Education Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP).

