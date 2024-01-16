Retirement in Austria Paywall free
Tell us: Do you plan to stay in Austria when you retire?
Many people come to work in Austria but do they all plan to retire here? What are the reasons they want to stay or why do they intend to leave once working life is over? We want to hear from you.
If you are working in Austria and have thought about where yo intend to retire, take a minute to fill in our survey. Whether you intend to stay, are certain to leave or don't know yet, your answers will be valuable to our readers.
The survey only takes a couple of minutes and we will use your views for a future article on The Local Austria.
If the survey does not show for you below, please click here.
