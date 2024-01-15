Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Public universities to offer 500 Master's places for psychotherapy annually

Austria is set to implement a significant reform in psychotherapy training, as outlined in an amendment to the Psychotherapy Act, Der Standard reported.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch, Education Minister Martin Polaschek, and Barbara Haid, President of the Austrian Federal Association for Psychotherapy, presented the key points of the reform, the report said.

Under the proposed changes, psychotherapy training will be conducted at public universities, offering up to 500 Master's places annually across the country from 2026. The aim is to enhance accessibility to training, which currently costs between €25,000 and € 50,000.

The reform seeks to address the increasing demand for psychotherapeutic services, particularly during times of crisis, and improve psychosocial care in Austria, Rauch said.

With these changes, the country aims to train more specialists in the field to meet the growing mental health needs of the population, he added.

Will 2024 be a good year to buy property in Vienna?

After a peak in property prices in the Austrian capital, some experts now believe the bubble might have burst. But will prices fall even more?

Salzburg announces free ski days for schools

In collaboration with the cable car industry and tourism experts, Austria's province of Salzburg has launched a new initiative offering free ski days for school groups and entire schools.

The project aims to promote skiing among children and young people by providing complimentary lift day tickets, including those for accompanying persons. Public transport to the ski areas will also be offered free of charge. The initiative builds on the success of the longstanding school ski day, with the latest edition attracting almost 7,500 participants.

Schools can now register for the program, choose a ski resort for up to one day, and benefit from complementary lift tickets and transportation services to encourage more students to engage in skiing activities.

Avalanche claims two lives on the Traunstein

Two mountaineers who went missing on Traunstein (Upper Austria) on Saturday evening have been found dead, with authorities suspecting an avalanche as the cause.

The experienced climbers, aged 32 and 26, had ascended the north face at midday on Saturday. Concerns arose when there was no contact by 7pm, and the 26-year-old's partner reported the situation to emergency services. Despite a major search operation involving various rescue services and police, both bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The climbers, well-prepared for the winter ascent, likely chose the snow-covered and icy north face as their route. The ascent began around 11:30am.

Man freezes to death in Lower Austria

A 51-year-old man was found dead in Rennersdorf near Obergrafendorf (St Pölten district), and the police have confirmed that the cause of death was freezing.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, and a walker discovered the man on Sunday morning. Despite immediate efforts from the rescue team, the emergency doctor confirmed the man's death.

Police investigations have ruled out external involvement, suggesting that the man, likely on foot, succumbed to the freezing temperatures. This incident adds to recent cases of deaths due to freezing reported in Vienna and Upper Austria, according to an ORF report.

