Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

25 firearms, along with Nazi symbols, seized by police

Two Austrians are accused of possessing Nazi objects and an illegal weapon collection, Salzburg police said



They will be reported to the public prosecutor's office and the district authorities after a total of 15 long-arm rifles, ten pistols and 2000 items of ammunition, alongside other dangerous weapons, were seized by the police.

The suspects are now being investigated under the NS Prohibition Act by The State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE)

According to the investigators, relevant chats on social media have been read, which gave them a lead.

Doctors' offices have influenza vaccines again

After the latest shortage of influenza vaccines, they are available again at doctors' offices and at Vienna's Vaccination Center "Town Town" in the city's third district, where booking appointments is once again possible.

Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, Vice President of the Vienna Medical Association, told Austrian media that they could buy new vaccine stocks. She added that getting the vaccine at this time of year still makes sense.

Nationwide, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) also offers vaccinations - a phone reservation is required - after they ran out of it at the end of last year.

For the first time this season, ÖGK organises the public influenza vaccination programme throughout Austria. The vaccination costs €7 as part of this program. Children, young people up to the age of 18 and people with prescription fee exemptions are exempt from the cost.

The flu vaccination is generally recommended for everyone every year, especially for everyone over 60, babies and small children, pregnant women, and people with comorbidities.

Fewer conscripts in Austria

The number of military servants in Austria has decreased, as fewer young Austrians have met the conditions to be "fit for military service". The lower birth rate of Austrian citizens has also been pointed out as a cause, according to an ORF report.

Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) mentioned that the goal must be “for the young generation to become healthier and fitter again." In 2023, a total of 45,565 conscripts were examined for their fitness, which is 217 fewer than in the previous year. Of these, 31,516 young men were classified as fit (528 fewer than in 2022), 639 as partially fit (minus 119), 9,989 as unfit (minus 71) and 3,421 as temporarily unfit (plus 359).

According to Tanner, the main reasons for unsuitability are a lack of physical fitness, mainly due to obesity, and increasing mental stress.

Family rescued from home after CO incident

In a residential building in Leoben-Donawitz (Styria), three individuals, including parents and an 18-year-old girl from Syria, were injured in a carbon monoxide incident.

Concerned relatives alerted the police when the family failed to open the door, and the fire department was called to assist. The firefighters discovered life-threatening concentrations of carbon monoxide upon entering the apartment.

The family had previously sought medical treatment for symptoms like nausea and headaches. Four of their children are still hospitalised, while the rest of the family was found unconscious in the apartment.

The gas supply was cut off, and emergency services intervened, including chimney sweeps and gas experts. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

