Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government announces reform in teacher training

The Austrian government is taking measures to curb the shortage of teachers in the country, and the centre-right ÖVP-Greens coalition on Wednesday announced a reform in the teacher training courses in the country.

In the future, a teacher training course for both the primary level (elementary school) and the secondary level (AHS, BMHS, middle school) will consist of three years of Bachelor's and two years of Master's training. Currently, a teacher training program for the primary level consists of four years of Bachelor's and one year of Master's studies - so the overall duration remains the same.

The advantage is that the students can already start teaching regularly with only the Bachelor's degree. The course will also become more practice-oriented, and the Master's degree will be easier to complete alongside teaching.

This will shorten the "very long" teacher training courses and create "a modern course of study that meets the demands and requirements of schools in the 21st century", Education Minister Martin Polaschek said.

READ ALSO: What the new Pisa results reveal about schools in Austria

Should I take out insurance before skiing in Austria?

As the winter sports season heats up in the Austrian Alps, the focus is on snow conditions rather than insurance matters. However, it's essential to consider certain aspects related to insurance coverage during this time.

Six dog breeds classified as dangerous in Upper Austria

On Wednesday, the Upper Austrian state parliamentary parties reached an agreement on a stricter dog ownership law during the state's sub-committee meeting, broadcaster ORF reported.

The proposed law identifies six breeds as potentially dangerous, necessitating specific regulations for their ownership, such as leash and muzzle requirements. The report added that local authorities will assume greater responsibility in the aftermath of dog-related incidents.

Under the proposed regulations, individuals seeking to buy a Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Pitbull, or Tosa Inu would face an "increased training requirement." This would also extend to larger dogs standing over 40 centimetres at the withers or weighing more than 20 kilograms.

This entails that beyond the general certificate of competence – six hours for small dogs – owners of these breeds must pass a practical test, termed an "everyday suitability test." This examination evaluates the dog's and its owner's behaviour in ordinary situations, including traffic or crowded areas.

Additionally, a universal mandate for leash and muzzle use in public spaces is planned for these six "dangerous" breeds once they reach 13 months of age. The tightening of regulations, notably advocated by the ÖVP following a fatal biting incident, also incorporates the provision for dog owners to seek an exemption from the muzzle requirement through their municipality of residence. This exception, however, would be contingent upon a favourable behavioural assessment of the dog and additional training.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Are specific dog and cat breeds banned in Austria?

Advertisement

340 coronavirus vaccination-related injuries recognised in Austria

Austria initiated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign three years ago in January 2021, sparking prolonged political debates, especially concerning potential vaccination-related damage, notably highlighted by the right-wing populist FPÖ party. As per recent statistics from the Ministry of Health, insights into the frequency of such damage have emerged.

By early 2024, a total of 2,251 claims were filed under the Vaccination Damage Act due to adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Die Presse report. Among these, 340 cases received damage recognition, while 846 applications were rejected initially. Approximately 1,065 cases have yet to be decided.

Compared to 21,066,145 COVID-19 vaccinations documented by January 8th, 2024, this indicates that around 0.01 percent of vaccinations prompted claims under the Vaccination Damage Act.

The Vaccination Damage Act outlines the federal government's liability for vaccination-induced damage, focusing on severe health implications. The law doesn't cover minor issues like temporary pain at the injection site. Proof that the vaccination directly caused the damage isn't necessary; a probable connection is enough.

Applications are submitted cost-free to the Federal Office for Social Affairs and Disability, initially decided there and escalated to the Federal Administrative Court if needed.

Claims include complaints such as fatigue, fever, tachycardia, back and neck pain, shingles, embolisms, thromboses, myocarditis, dementia, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Compensation may include treatment costs or a pension for the affected individual.

Out of the 340 recognised awards, 281 were one-time payments. The highest payment was €8683, the lowest €1305, averaging at €1900. Eight claims were acknowledged, but no compensation was received. The rest involved pension benefits, with 26 receiving permanent pensions averaging €560 monthly.

Before the COVID-19 vaccinations, yearly applications averaged around ten, primarily related to suspected damage following other vaccinations.

However, the decreasing number of vaccinations has led to a sharp decline in claims. In 2022, 1341 claims were submitted, down from 566 the previous year. Consequently, it's unlikely that application numbers will rise significantly due to the COVID-19 vaccinations decreased administration in Austria.

READ ALSO: How can I get a Covid or flu vaccine in Austria?

Advertisement

Klimabonus

Austria has completed the “in-year payment” wave of the Klimabonus 2023, with the majority of those eligible receiving their payouts of €55 to €220 back in the autumn of last year. However, some are still waiting for their payment despite being eligible.

This is because, in a few cases, the government cannot determine eligibility until the end of the year. This is why a second payout of the Klimabonus 2023 is scheduled for spring 2024.

Anyone who has their primary residence in Austria for at least six months in the year of entitlement receives the payment, which was created to offset the costs of a new CO2 green tax and varies depending on where a person lives.

If you have lived in Austria for at least six months in 2023 and still haven’t been paid your Klimabonus 2023, you can check HERE for the reasons why and what to do.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].