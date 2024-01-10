Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Several injured after a gondola crashed in Tyrol

A gondola fell on Tuesday morning at the Acherkogel lift in Tyrol's Ötztal, resulting in severe injuries to a family of four Danish vacationers. According to police reports, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving intensive medical care at Innsbruck Hospital.

Initial information from the authorities suggests that a tree fell onto the gondola's anchoring, leading the father (49), son (20), daughter (19), and uncle (46) to plummet seven to ten metres.

It's believed that a total of six individuals may have been injured in the incident, stated Imst district police commander Hubert Juen in an interview with APA. Two German citizens in the neighbouring gondola sustained injuries due to the vibrations caused by the suspension cable, which did not rupture.



As of the afternoon, investigations into the exact cause and sequence of events were ongoing. Juen mentioned that there were no initial indications of technical or human error. Experts have been called in to assess the situation, and the cable car authority under the ministry has initiated its inquiry.

Finance Minister loses licence after speeding

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner from the ÖVP faces a four-week suspension of his driver's licence after being caught speeding in Vorarlberg, Austrian media reported. The police confirmed reports about the incident, and Brunner issued an apology in a written statement.

According to the statement from the ministry, Brunner overlooked a temporary speed limit while driving to a private appointment. This resulted in a speeding violation, leading to his driver's licence suspension for four weeks. The ministry further expressed regret over the incident and offered an apology on behalf of the Finance Minister.

The speeding occurred outside the local area on Saturday morning when Brunner was driving his official BMW 7 Series, a vehicle also authorised for ministers' private use.

Brunner was stopped on the Rheintalautobahn (A14) near the Dornbirn-Süd junction, where an 80 km/h speed limit applies during rainy conditions. Under the regulations, a driver's licence is suspended for four weeks if the speed limit exceeds 50 km/h outside the local area.

German train strikes

From the early hours of Wednesday to Friday evening, German long-distance and passenger services will be impacted by a strike action by the Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivführer (GDL).

With many rail connections between Austria and Germany, this has significant effects.

Unlike during previous strikes by the GDL, ÖBB, the Austrian national railway, advises on their website that there will probably be no rail traffic between Germany and Austria from Wednesday, January 10th 2024, at 2 am to Friday, January 12th, at 6 pm.

This means there will be no S Bahn, regional or long-distance services between the two countries. This includes night services, such as the Nightjet.

Flu epidemic has started

The influenza outbreak has started in Austria, as confirmed by MedUni Vienna this afternoon, broadcaster ORF reported. Virologist Monika Redlberger-Fritz said, "Since the beginning of this week, we've seen a noticeable rise in influenza virus detections in clinical samples from various regions across Austria."

According to the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), there was an approximate 55 percent increase in sick leave due to "real-flu" cases last week.

These statistics compare the final week of the previous year and the first week of 2024. The latest numbers indicate 1,867 individuals were recently bedridden due to flu infections.

These figures encompass all ÖGK-insured employees nationwide, as well as individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

ÖGK's chief physician, Andreas Krauter, emphasised the importance of preventive measures such as wearing masks, regular hand washing, or using disinfectants to curb infection and prevent the virus from spreading. Krauter mentioned that the heightened detection of the influenza virus since the beginning of this week marks the onset of the flu season.

