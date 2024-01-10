How can I validate my foreign diploma in Austria?

Advertisement

If you are moving to Austria from abroad, you might need to have your school, university or other higher education qualifications recognised or validated in the country.

This might be required for some types of jobs or education applications - such as if you are applying for a master's or PhD in the country, for example.

The Ministry of Education can issue certificates that confirm university attendance abroad, or examinations taken outside Austria can be recognised as equivalent if needed. It's important to clarify that the (relatively straightforward) process is different from the nostrification for regulated professions.

In professions such as architects, doctors, nurses, teachers, physiotherapists and some specific trades or businesses, the recognition of a university degree is not enough. The competent group (such as the Chamber of Doctors, for example) will then check other relevant skills, for example, German language skills, that are essential for the job.

Who needs to do the nostrification?

You don't need to recognise your diploma if it was acquired at a university in the EU, an EEA country, or Switzerland. Instead, you can do it online at the Berufsanerkennung.at

Persons with a university degree from third countries need a nostrification in Austria. They need to apply to a public university, University of Applied Sciences (Fachhochschule), or University of Teacher Education (Pädagogische Hochschule) for a nostrification of their university degree, provided there is a comparable degree in Austria.

The competent university checks within three months whether and until when any supplementary examinations are required.

Where do I go first?

The National Academic Recognition Information Centre (ENIC NARIC AUSTRIA) at the Federal Ministry for Digital, Business and Enterprise (BMDW) is the first contact point for all questions regarding the recognition of international university diplomas in Austria.

This validation is often sufficient to prove and use your qualification in the Austrian labour market.

The assessment of a foreign higher education qualification is charged with an amount of up to €200.

You can also go straight to the relevant university or institution (an Austrian university at which it is possible to complete the degree program corresponding to your foreign degree), which will then make a detailed comparison of the examinations taken and classes attended with a corresponding Austrian certificate.

What documents do I need?

You may be asked for different documents depending on the case. However, you'll generally need to submit:



Evidence confirming the status/quality of the recognised foreign post-secondary educational institution

Information on the completed academic program, as detailed as possible (e.g. examination certificates, syllabi, curricula, scientific papers, etc.)

Certification of the conferment of an academic title or the successful completion of an academic degree program

Evidence confirming the necessity of the nostrification in order to practise a profession or continue professional training in Austria

Documents in foreign languages must be legalised and submitted as certified translations.