Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Around 85,000 e-cards affected by imminent blocking

In the coming days, it will become a requirement for all social security e-cards in Austria to have a passport photo attached.

While most insured individuals have already received their e-cards with a pre-added photo, some still need to submit a photo as local authorities might not have one on file. As of Monday, around 85,000 people were still affected by this requirement.

However, there are exemptions from the photo requirement. Children under 14, individuals over 70 years old, and those categorised with care level four or higher are exempt from needing a photo on their e-card.

This photo requirement often impacts certain groups, such as 24-hour caregivers working in Austria and insured, but might come from other EU countries, like Slovakia. Non-EU citizens often have a photo taken when obtaining a visa. EU citizens without an Austrian-issued driving licence are primarily affected as they might not have a picture on record.

Reader question: What happens if I don't pay the new ORF fee in Austria?

People in Austria have a new fee to pay for this year, the ORF-Beitrag, or ORF contribution, which replaces the previous GIS fee and is now mandatory for all households. So, what happens if you don't pay for it?

SPÖ leader Babler categorically rules out coalition with FPÖ

In a recent ZIB2 interview, centre-left SPÖ party leader Andreas Babler reiterated his firm stance against forming a coalition with the far-right FPÖ, asserting that this position extends to both federal and provincial levels within the SPÖ.

Babler continued to advocate for an inheritance tax as a prerequisite for any SPÖ coalition despite scepticism about other parties' support for such a tax apart from the Greens.

Expressing his desire for clarity regarding the SPÖ's electoral prospects under his leadership, Babler advocated for quick elections. He indicated a preference for voting to occur as early as possible, ideally before the summer months. Austrian federal elections typically happen in autumn.

Austria extends detention of couple over Vienna, Cologne attack plans

Austria on Monday extended the detention of a couple suspected to be linked to an Islamist network allegedly plotting attacks in Vienna and Cologne, while a third suspect has been released.

The three were arrested at a refugee centre before Christmas by Austrian authorities "intervening in an Islamist network" as Vienna and Cologne stepped up police controls around their cathedrals and other venues, citing heightened security concerns.

A 29-year-old from Tajikistan and his 27-year-old wife from Turkey, both living in Vienna, remain in detention, Vienna court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn told AFP

They are being investigated for alleged involvement in an Islamist network, which plotted to carry out attacks, with possible targets in Vienna and Cologne.

A 47-year-old Chechen was released on Friday as there are no grounds to hold him, Salzborn added.

Last week, German authorities extended the detention of two suspects over the alleged New Year's plot to attack the cathedral in Cologne.

One suspect is a 25-year-old from Tajikistan who was arrested before Christmas, and the other a suspected accomplice detained on December 31.

According to media reports, they allegedly wanted to carry out attacks for Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), an IS offshoot in Afghanistan, in Germany but also in Vienna or Madrid.

Austrian authorities have said there was no immediate threat of an attack in Vienna.

