How Germany's train strike will hit Austrian travellers

From the early hours of Wednesday to Friday evening, German long-distance and passenger services will be impacted by a strike action by the Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivführer (GDL).

With many rail connections between Austria and Germany, this has significant effects.

Unlike during previous strikes by the GDL, ÖBB, the Austrian national railway, advises on their website that there will probably be no rail traffic between Germany and Austria from Wednesday, January 10th 2024, at 2 am to Friday, January 12th, at 6 pm.

This means there will be no S Bahn, regional or long-distance services between the two countries. This includes night services, such as the Nightjet.

The exception will be those ÖBB trains travelling between Kufstein and Salzburg across the ‘Deutsche Eck’ (German corner). This track crosses the border into Germany, but these services will not be affected.

ÖBB advises on their blog that passengers who have purchased train tickets before January 8th 2024, can either cancel and have their tickets refunded or use them until January 19 on an alternative service. This includes Nightjet tickets.

The ÖBB also advises passengers who will be travelling after the lifting of the current strike action to check the SCOTTY website or mobile app to confirm that their trains will be running on time.

Both regional and long-distance bus and coach services between the two countries have not been affected. Still, those services may have a higher passenger load than usual.