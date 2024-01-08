Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Three-quarters expect a change of government in 2024

Approximately 75 percent of Austrian voters anticipate a change in government and the appointment of a new Federal Chancellor within the year, according to a survey conducted by Market Institute for the newspaper Der Standard.

Around 65 percent believe that the Greens will not feature in the new government. Expectations regarding the centre-right ÖVP are the opposite, as 64 percent believe the People's Party will continue to hold a government position, albeit without Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

A coalition between both parties currently leads Austria, but both are going down in voting intention polls.

David Pfarrhofer, a political researcher at Market Institute, highlighted, "The majority of respondents expect that Nehammer will not only be replaced as Federal Chancellor, but also as ÖVP leader." He explained further by noting that only one in every 20th voter considers the ÖVP adequately prepared for the upcoming election year.

Moreover, 26 percent of respondents expressed that the ÖVP "is not well prepared at all".

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Austria in 2024?

IN PICTURES: What are the best balls this season in Vienna?

January is the peak time of the Viennese ball season, with hundreds of balls taking place in the city - from the most traditional to more popular options.

Advertisement

Ball season expects high turnover

The Viennese ball season is in full swing, with an impressive lineup of around 450 balls scheduled this year, according to an ORF report. Forecasts from the Vienna Chamber of Commerce indicate an anticipated increase in revenue compared to last year, with an estimated turnover of €175 million expected, the report added.

The positive impact of the ball season extends beyond the organisers themselves, benefitting various commercial enterprises, including costume rentals, tailors, watchmakers, photographers, and florists.

An estimated 540,000 visitors are anticipated to attend the many balls throughout the season. Maria Smodics-Neumann, Head of the Trade and Crafts Division at the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, noted a rising trend in renting appropriate attire such as tuxedos, tailcoats, and evening gowns, resulting in heightened activity for costume rental businesses.

Tailoring companies are similarly pleased with the inclination toward multiple uses, as existing ball gowns can be transformed and revitalised with minor alterations, creating entirely new looks, Smodics-Neumann told the report.

This year's popular colour choices include delicate shades of rose and purple alongside vivid tones like fiery red, bright red, and orange. Classic silhouettes for ball gowns, featuring delicate bodices paired with wide skirts and clean lines, are making a strong comeback.

"The ball season invariably leads to increased sales for jewellers, goldsmiths, and watchmakers," noted Smodics-Neumann.

Among the earliest prominent events of the year is the 81st Vienna Philharmonic Ball, set to take place on January 18th within the Vienna Musikverein building. Later, the 66th Opera Ball will grace the halls on February 8.

READ ALSO: Akademikerball: What's the story behind Vienna's annual glitzy ball for the far right?

Advertisement

Cold weather hits Austria this week

Throughout the week, an area of high pressure positioned over the North Sea will gradually expand its influence nationwide, resulting in increasingly cold weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing during the day, with nights bringing moderate to severe frosts.

Monday will start with light snow along the northern Alps and northeast, gradually tapering off in the afternoon. This wind will intensify the cold, with temperatures ranging from -8C to 0C, except for milder temperatures in the south.

Tuesday will bring abundant sunshine to the northern Alps and central mountains. Temperatures will remain cold, ranging from -7C to 0C.

Wednesday will offer frequent sunshine, especially in the north and east, though patches of fog and high mist may persist in some valleys and southern basins. Following severe morning frosts, temperatures will reach between -4C and +2C during the day.

READ ALSO: How to dress for the cold weather in Austria

Advertisement

Many accidents involving young winter sports enthusiasts

Over the weekend, a series of accidents occurred on the ski slopes in Tyrol, resulting in injuries to numerous winter sports enthusiasts.

In the Glungezer ski area (Innsbruck-Land district), an unknown individual skied over a woman's hand after she had fallen, causing injuries. The person fled the scene.

Additionally, two teenagers sustained injuries to their head and leg in separate incidents.

At the Wilder Kaiser Brixental ski area (Kitzbühel district), accidents involving teenagers occurred on the same day. A 15-year-old girl from Germany lost control of her skis and collided with a safety net near the Rigibahn chairlift's valley station. She suffered a concussion and bruising to her left thigh.

Similarly, a 13-year-old participant in a ski course from Belgium injured his left thigh after being unable to stop and crashing into the turnstile at the Schernthann lift's valley station. Both teenagers were airlifted to Kufstein Hospital for treatment.

In another incident at the Glungezer ski area, a 28-year-old German woman sustained severe cuts to the back of her hand. She fell and tried to support herself with her left hand on the slope, at which point a skier ran over her hand, causing severe injury.

According to the police, the skier potentially noticed the incident but didn't stop. Described as approximately 180 cm tall and wearing an orange down jacket, the skier and any witnesses are urged to report to the Fulpmes police station.

The injured woman was transported to the regional hospital in Hall. Since November, approximately 40 hit-and-run cases have been reported on the ski slopes.

READ ALSO: How to stay safe during the ski season in Austria

Advertisement

Start of registration for nursing training in Burgenland

The 2024/25 academic year application window at the Burgenland School of Healthcare and Nursing started at the beginning of the year. Spread across Oberwart and Eisenstadt, the school offers four distinct training paths.

Gesundheit Burgenland, headquartered in Oberwart with an additional location in Eisenstadt, covers all training expenses. Throughout the training period, students are employed and receive subsidies, allowing for monthly financial support of up to € 1,200.

Individuals aged 17 and above are eligible to apply. The registration window remains open until April 30, 2024, and interested applicants can apply via the Gesundheit Burgenland website.

READ ALSO: How critical is the situation in Austrian hospitals?

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].