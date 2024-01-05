Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Storms lead to park closures in Vienna

Due to severe storm conditions, several federal gardens in Vienna had to be closed on Thursday.



Sections of the Schönbrunn Palace Park and the Volksgarten, Burggarten, and Augarten were closed to the public. The Tirolergarten also remained shut. A thorough inspection is scheduled, and the parks are expected to reopen on Friday morning.

While Schönbrunn Zoo remained open, the Tirolerhof entrance had to be closed due to adverse weather conditions. The Gasthaus Tirolerhof and forest paths leading to the Tirolergarten within the zoo were also off-limits. Additionally, the small ice rink at Rathausplatz in Vienna had to suspend ice skating temporarily owing to the strong winds, according to an ORF report.

The storm also caused intermittent travel disruptions for Wiener Linien, Vienna's public transportation system.

⚠️Sturmwarnung!⚠️ Bitte achtet am Weg zu und von den Öffis heute besonders auf eure Umgebung! Aufgrund des heftigen Sturmes kann es zu Verzögerungen im Netz kommen. Derzeit kann die Linie 10 wegen eines Fahrleitungsgebrechens nur zwischen Dornbach und Joachimsthalerplatz fahren. — Wiener Linien (@wienerlinien) January 4, 2024

"Storm warning! Please pay particular attention to your surroundings on the way to and from public transport today! Due to the heavy storm, there may be delays in the network", the company wrote.

As per the ORF Vienna weather desk, the most intense gust of wind on Wednesday reached 110.9 km/h in the city area by 1:30 p.m. Additionally, there were gusts nearing gale-force strength, reaching about 125 km/h at the Jubiläumswarte.

Taxes, benefits and price increases: the money changes in Austria in 2024

The new year has plenty of changes affecting Austrian pockets, with some things set to become more expensive, but some salaries and benefits also rising.

Calls for resignation of centre-left politician who joked about rape

A centre-left SPÖ mayor, Andras Kollross, has made a joke about rape which is now causing a furore in Austria.

Over the holidays, Kollross, who is also a member of Austria's National Council, was watching "Braveheart" on television. The 1995 American film stars Mel Gibson as a man whose wife is killed a day after their wedding. In the film, a sheriff can claim an "ius primae noctis", the "right to the first night", from newlyweds.

Kollross thought it a good idea at the time to pick up his cell phone and write on his Facebook page something he thought would be funny: "Because Braveheart is on at the moment, a quick question. Is it possible to pass a "ius primae noctis" for the mayor by resolution of the local council? Just asking out of interest. Not out of self-interest, of course ;-)))"

He later deleted the post and apologised, saying: "I deleted my inappropriate post about "Braveheart" shortly after putting it online. I realise the post was inappropriate, and I understand what the content caused. I would like to apologise for this and act accordingly in the future!"

Ich habe mein unpassendes Posting zu „Braveheart“ kurz nach dem online stellen wieder gelöscht. Mir ist klar, dass das Posting nicht in Ordnung war und habe verstanden, was der Inhalt ausgelöst hat. Dafür möchte ich mich entschuldigen und künftig entsprechend handeln! — Andreas Kollross (@AndreasKollros) December 29, 2023

Still, there have been calls for his resignation from all parties except his own. Party leader Andreas Babler and SPÖ women's spokeswoman Eva Maria Holzleitner condemned the posting and "probably" also suggested consequences but did not mention resigning, according to a Der Standard report. Kollross eventually donated to a women's organisation.

Smokers pay €2.7bn in taxes a year

Last year, Austrians smoked a total of 12.6 billion cigarettes, marking a significant consumption rate, according to a report by Die Presse. While the price per pack increased by 30 cents, the tobacco tax has not changed.

The Austrian government continues to profit considerably from smokers, the report said. In 2023, the Ministry of Finance collected approximately € 2.1 billion from tobacco taxes alone. When factoring in the value-added tax (VAT), the total revenue reached € 2.7 billion.

Austrians live longer - but are chronically ill

Women and men in Austria have been living on average 2 and 2.9 years longer, respectively, since 2005. They also stay healthier for longer: men spend 7.4 and women 7.8 years longer in good health than in 1991, according to the 2nd Austrian Health Report published by the Ministry of Health.

The study provides an overview of the health situation of the population and health care in Austria. However, there is still a need for action: around two-thirds of people in Austria suffer from chronic illnesses, the study showed.

People with a low income and less formal education are disproportionately affected. "Health should not be a question of income. This makes it all the more important that we improve the supply of panel doctors with the healthcare reform and invest additional funds in health promotion and prevention," emphasised Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch.

Almost 66 percent of the population aged 15 and over suffer from a chronic illness or health problem. These are primarily due to an unhealthy lifestyle, such as insufficient exercise, an unbalanced diet and alcohol and nicotine consumption.

The most common chronic diseases and health problems in Austria include chronic back pain (26 percent of the population aged 15 and over), allergies (20 percent), chronic neck pain (20 percent), osteoarthritis (13 percent), chronic headaches (8 percent), diabetes (6 percent), depression (6 percent), chronic bronchitis/COPD (5 percent) and asthma (4 percent).

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].