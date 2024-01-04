Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Vienna doctors call for modernisation of medical check-ups

The Vienna Medical Association is advocating for an urgent overhaul and enhancement of the annual medical check-up, emphasising the need for a more comprehensive array of services and heightened awareness.

They propose expanding the check-up's offerings to encompass additional laboratory tests, like the PSA test for early prostate cancer detection and blood counts for men (already included for women), along with thyroid value "TSH" and iron levels for women.

"Preventive care is the key to health and an established, unique early warning system that enables us doctors to detect illnesses quickly and improve patients' quality of life in the long term. Unfortunately, the range of services is no longer up to date." Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, Vice President and Chairwoman of the Curia of General Practitioners of the Vienna Medical Chamber, said. It was also stressed that the fees for these preventive check-ups have remained unchanged since 2017, calling for an immediate adjustment.

According to ÖGK 2022, only under twelve percent of Austrian men have used preventive medical check-ups. To enhance awareness among the population, especially those still hesitant, and to emphasise the consistently positive benefits of screening, the Medical Association stressed the necessity for awareness-raising measures and incentive programs, considering gender medicine aspects.

They proposed modelling such initiatives after the Austrian Red Cross blood donation program.

Alpine Association warns of danger when hiking

Challenging conditions such as icy patches, residual snow, and frozen terrain pose risks for winter hikers, leading to fatal incidents in the past few days. The Alpine Association is urging caution and highlighting the dangers of hard frozen snow.

Winter hikers may find themselves just a few steps away from a secure, sunlit path to a dangerous icy stretch, especially when transitioning from an exposed sunlit slope to a shaded forest area. Clemens Matt, Secretary General of the Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV), emphasises the need for caution in such situations. The rain and subsequent freezing temperatures create icy surfaces, which pose significant risks for hikers.

Matt advises thorough preparation and suitable gear for those planning hikes at moderate to higher altitudes. Carrying spikes can be crucial in traversing treacherous sections. Failing to have these tools should prompt hikers to reconsider their route or opt for safer alternatives.

Since Christmas, two tragic accidents occurred in the Karwendel mountains due to slips and falls. In both cases, the incidents happened in the afternoon at moderate elevations. A 51-year-old local hiker slipped in the Halltal valley, plunging down a steep, snow-covered gully that led to a rockfall. Similarly, a 54-year-old German hiker slipped while trekking from Bärenkopf in Pertisau, resulting in a fatal fall over rugged terrain.

Will Austria increase the Klimabonus payment amount in 2024?

The climate bonus is a part of Austria’s eco-social tax reform, a set of measures to promote climate protection. One such action includes taxing CO2 emissions, increasing fuel prices and affecting Austrian drivers. The annual Klimabonus aims to offset this expense.

The concept is that individuals who rely more on public transportation and choose eco-friendly transportation options will have a more significant portion of the bonus remaining at the end of the month.

Last year, Austrian residents received between €110 and €220 via the Klimabonus. The amount depended on the person’s primary residence and the local infrastructure. As explained above, those living in cities with more extensive public transport networks would receive less money, as they had more opportunities to make climate-conscious decisions.

The actual amount is tied to the tax it was created to offset, so as the government raises the CO2 tax for 2024, the payment it will send to people in Austria should also be raised.

