Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Almost 400,000 people looking for jobs

By the end of December, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that there were 399,005 individuals registered with the AMS, Austria's employment agency, either as unemployed or undergoing training, reflecting an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent.,

Among this count, 329,328 individuals were actively seeking employment, while 69,677 were engaged in training programs. The number of long-term unemployed individuals peaked in April 2021 at 148,436 and nearly halved, reducing to 78,506 by the end of 2023.

In comparing gender-based unemployment rates, women experienced a comparatively lesser rise in unemployment, up by 5.6 percent, while men experienced a 7 percent increase. By December's closure, the count stood at 159,393 unemployed or in training for women and 239,612 for men. Unemployment among individuals aged 50 and above slightly increased by 1.2 percent, affecting 106,286 individuals. Conversely, there was a 9.6 percent rise in unemployment among young people, totalling 61,541 without employment.

Regarding nationality, the Austrian AMS registered a 2.4 percent increase in unemployment for nationals and a more significant 12.5 percent increase for foreigners than the preceding year.

When examining sectors, the health and social services sector experienced the most significant uptick, rising by 16.1 percent, while the goods manufacturing sector saw a 12 percent increase.

What documents should I get after obtaining Austrian citizenship?

Austrian citizens aren't legally required to be in possession of an ID in Austria. But there are plenty of good reasons to apply for your passport if you do take citizenship.

Austrian woman charged over €5,000 for gym membership

The Austrian Chamber of Labour (AK) is warning people about "tricky" contracts, particularly with gym memberships - a popular resolution for people early in the year.

According to a Der Standard report, a woman in Upper Austria enquired about conditions at a gym studio and got the impression that the training would cost €99 per month. Only after signing a contract shown to her on a tablet did she realise the amount was due weekly, adding to €5,148 for twelve months. She was refused early termination of the contract and contacted the Chamber of Labour's consumer protection department.

In the end, the gym terminated the contract. The AK advises people to observe notice periods, including popular (though controversial ) twelve-month commitment for fitness studios. They also said additional charges should only be accepted if they mean additional services. So, any fee, such as a "yearly service fee", should clearly relate to a service; otherwise, it is not legal.

Finally, the chamber asked consumers in Austria to be careful when signing documents, especially contracts shown to them on tablets. Consumers will often agree verbally on certain conditions and be given a tablet to sign the full contract, which they feel pressured to sign quickly without carefully reading.

New ORF online offerings

As the new ORF law takes effect with the start of the new year, it brings about several modifications to ORF's online services. News.ORF.at and sport.ORF.at will introduce an expanded range of video content and a new inclusion of audio content. Additionally, ORF On will present a revamped streaming service with extended availability, while a fresh addition, the Kids Channel, an educational-focused online TV channel for three- to 14-year-olds, will make its debut.

The modifications in the news and sports offerings align with the provisions outlined in the ORF Act, which states that the news page's text messages will be limited to 350 weekly stories.

A mandate specifies that 70 percent of the reports on news.ORF.at and sport.ORF.at must be accessible as video or audio reports.

Power outage in Vienna

In Vienna's 14th and 15th districts, power outages occurred on Tuesday evening, affecting several areas in the busy districts. According to Austrian media, the streets in the 15th district were entirely without light.

Wiener Netze addressed the issue: "At present, we cannot provide specific details regarding the causes and the expected duration of the outage. We will communicate updates once the power supply interruption has been largely resolved", the company said late last night.

Lower Austrians suffer with wave of burglaries

Criminals have been active in Austria's largest federal state for weeks, breaking into homes and stealing goods and cash, according to a Kurier report. The victims are usually elderly people living alone, the report added.

Investigators are observing a wave of burglaries rolling across the largest federal state. The figures also point to this worrying development. "Unfortunately, the number of burglaries has returned to the level we had before Corona," said police chief Franz Popp in an interview with the newspaper.

