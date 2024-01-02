Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

One person died, and several injured after restaurant fire in Graz

A fire erupted at the Stern pub located in the heart of Graz's Sporgasse on New Year's Eve, resulting in the death of a young woman and causing injuries to 21 individuals, some of whom sustained severe injuries, broadcaster ORF reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Investigators suggest the fire originated in the restaurant's entry area, spreading to furnishings and decorations and causing substantial smoke. The police have ruled out a technical cause, leaning towards a probable "subjective cause," hinting at possible deliberate or negligent actions such as a pyrotechnic device. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are also probing whether evacuation protocols were followed. Guests reportedly evacuated through a rear restaurant exit after the fire broke out at the entrance.

Several injured in pyrotechnics accidents

Numerous pyrotechnic accidents occurred across Austria on New Year's Eve, resulting in several injuries, some of them severe, according to several local media reports. Carinthia witnessed many incidents, but injuries requiring hospitalisation were reported in several other federal states.

In the Villach-Land district, a 55-year-old man suffered severe injuries when a rocket ignited near him. Similarly, a 16-year-old teenager in the Wolfsberg district was also seriously injured.

Further incidents involved two men, aged 33 and 36, from Vienna, who encountered injuries while using a firework battery with two fuses in Wernberg. A 49-year-old man suffered a hand injury in a similar mishap in the Wolfsberg district, and a 29-year-old woman sustained a hand injury in Althofen (St. Veit an der Glan district).

Several fires were also reported in Carinthia.

In Vorarlberg, a severe accident occurred in Gaschurn in Montafon, where six individuals were injured when an eight-year-old child accidentally set off a rocket in a bottle, causing an explosion.

On New Year's Eve, Vorarlberg police handled around 295 incidents, with fireworks causing nearly 20 fires. In Feldkirch, a woman was injured by a rocket while her toddler was in a nearby baby pram.

Reports indicated that over 4,600 pyrotechnic objects were confiscated in Austria on New Year's Eve. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced that 350 charges were filed and penalties were imposed for violations of the Pyrotechnics Act. Around 55 people, including two law enforcement officers, were reported injured by firecrackers or rockets.

Incidents around the turn of the year were attributed to noise disturbances, pyrotechnic ignitions, assaults, accidents, and fires. Nine criminal arrests were made nationwide for various offences, including assault, and seven administrative arrests.

As of 7:00 a.m. on January 1st, authorities received 42 reports of property damage due to pyrotechnics, eleven reports of negligent bodily harm, and 25 suspected arson incidents involving pyrotechnics. Additionally, officers in Vienna and Styria reported three physical assaults against law enforcement officers.

Inflation persists in Austria

Austria's inflation rate continues to outpace the eurozone average and is expected to persist in the next twelve months, though the disparity may not be as substantial as seen in 2023.

Based on recent calculations by the economic research institute Wifo, domestic consumer prices have surged by approximately 22 percent since 2019, exceeding the eurozone average increase of 17.8 percent. Projections suggest that by 2025, Austria's inflation rate will likely reach 30.5 percent, while the EU's will have risen by a comparatively lesser 24.1 percent.

Nevertheless, the inflation differential between Austria and the eurozone is projected to narrow in the upcoming year compared to 2023, according to a Die Presse report. In November, consumer prices in the eurozone were up by 2.4 percent, whereas Austria, as per the consumer price index, experienced a 4.9 percent increase—a difference of 2.5 percentage points. This discrepancy is anticipated to reduce to one percentage point in 2024.

Wifo economist Josef Baumgartner anticipates that service prices will continue to be the primary driver of Austria's inflation in the coming year. While services already account for 49 percent of the inflation basket, they recently accounted for three-quarters of the price surge.

The report added that anticipated wage hikes in 2024 will also contribute to the upward price trend. "The expected robust wage growth will significantly influence higher inflation," Baumgartner told Die Presse. Historically, domestic wage growth has surpassed that of other countries, with Austria projected to witness a 33.5 percent increase in the six years leading up to 2025—ten percentage points higher than the eurozone.

Moreover, the price of household energy is a contributing factor to the sustained high inflation rates. "Household energy prices in Austria have declined less compared to the eurozone average," Baumgartner stated. For instance, November 2023 saw gas prices in Austria approximately a quarter higher than the previous year, whereas the eurozone experienced a quarter decrease in gas prices.

Austrians want to spend less money in 2024 and save for emergencies

The start of a new year typically sparks intentions for self-improvement. While exercise, healthier eating, and organizational goals top the list of common resolutions, financial objectives also feature prominently among Austrians, Der Standard reported.

According to a survey conducted by JP Morgan AM, 55 percent of respondents aim to cut their spending this new year, while 39 percent aspire to build savings for unforeseen emergencies. Managing debts is a priority for 35 percent, outlining the top three financial resolutions for 2024.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the forthcoming year among the surveyed 1105 individuals exhibits cautious optimism regarding their financial situations.

Over 60 percent of respondents in Austria anticipate having the same or increased disposable income for savings and investments in 2024 compared to 2023.

Furthermore, more than a quarter of the respondents express an interest in venturing into securities investments in the new year. This includes directing savings toward shares, bonds, funds, ETFs, or exploring regular investment plans.

