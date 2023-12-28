What are the best New Year's markets in Vienna?

Advertisement

Austrian Christmas Markets stay true to their names and close up by December 26th, leaving many people in Austria wondering why they can't just all be "winter markets" and stay open at least until the birds are singing again. If you are one of these people, the good news is that some spots are replaced by New Year's stalls, which sell all sorts of lucky charms for the coming Jahre.

In Vienna, there are around 200 stall locations in all 23 districts, where you can buy anything needed for the coming year, from lucky charms to fun articles and New Year's Eve decorations from December 27th to 31st.

In five of those locations, you can also enjoy some culinary delights - just in case you were already missing your Glühwein and some warm food in the cold weather.

Where can I find some food?

In the first district, you can find the New Year's Eve Village on Maria-Theresien-Platz, where there are 71 market stalls, including 21 with food options. The market is open until December 30 from 11 am to 7 pm and December 31 from 11 am to 6 pm.

In the 3rd district, at the Belvedere Palace, there are 42 market stalls, including nine with food and beverage for sale. This one is open until December 30 from 11 am to 7 pm and December 31 from 11 am to 6 pm.

The New Year's market in the pedestrian zone of Favoritenstrasse, in the 10th district, has 16 market stalls, three of which have catering services. It's open until December 30th from 9 am to 8 pm and on the 31st from 9 am until midnight.

The biggest market is the one located in Schönbrunn Palace, in the 13th district. It has 70 market stalls, with 13 of them selling foods and drinks. It is open daily until January 4th, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Finally, for those on the other side of the Danube, Franz-Jonas-Platz, in the 21st district, has 15 market stalls, including four selling foods and drinks. It's open daily until December 31st from 9 am to 10 pm.

Besides the larger markets with food and drinks, there are more than 200 marketplaces throughout Vienna where people can buy all sorts of items to make their New Year's Eve complete. You can find a list of all the New Year's market stalls HERE.