Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Retailers reach agreement for 8.43 percent wage increase

The collective agreement negotiations for the retail sector have concluded after seven negotiation rounds, resulting in an average wage increase of 8.43 percent for approximately 430,000 employees across Austria.

The salary agreement includes a significant raise in the minimum wage for new employees, now set at €2,124, representing an increase above 2,000, broadcaster ORF reported.

Representing the trade union, Marcel Gilly views this salary agreement as a "positive compromise" beneficial for both employers and employees, particularly addressing the challenges posed by the high inflation rate. Negotiations, which began in October, encountered difficulties due to the economic climate, and workers and employers had multiple rounds of discussions.

Initially, the union had proposed an eleven percent pay rise, while the employer's opening offer in the third round suggested a five percent increase and a one-time payment of €800. The negotiation process involved warning strikes in December.

Everything that changes in Austria in January 2024

These are the taxes, budget cuts, and other changes to be aware of in Austria in the first month of 2024.

Gaston Glock, inventor of cult guns, dies at age 94

Austrian engineer Gaston Glock, whose eponymous Glock pistol achieved global cult status, died on Wednesday, according to the company.

"In Memoriam Gaston Glock 07/19/1929 - 12/27/2023," read the company's site, showing a photo of Glock -- standing arms crossed in a dark suit with a maroon tie -- against a black background.

Though the notoriously private Glock may not have been world-famous, his invention, wielded by police and outlaws alike, certainly made its mark worldwide, matched by few other weapons.

Media-shy Glock hit the headlines several times -- notably in 1999 when he survived a murder attempt and years later during his acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Helga.

He was not a stranger to the social circuit; however, he hosted glamorous parties with his second wife, Kathrin, attended by celebrities and politicians.

Romania, Bulgaria in partial Schengen deal with Austria

The Romanian government said Wednesday that Romania and Bulgaria agreed with Austria to join the European Schengen area of free movement by sea and air in March 2024.

"After 13 years, Romania is finally going to join Schengen! We have a political agreement on this," Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian interior ministry said in a statement that a "political agreement" had been reached between the three countries on extending the zone "to the air and sea borders" of Romania and Bulgaria "from March 2024".

The question of the opening of land borders has been postponed until discussions to be held next year.

Austria, which vetoed the two countries' entry a year ago, put forward the idea of what it called "Air Schengen" at the beginning of December. It said it would relax the rules governing air traffic for Bulgaria and Romania if Brussels strengthened the EU's external borders.

Romania and Bulgaria, both members of the EU since 2007, were rejected at the end of 2022 from the vast zone within which more than 400 million people can travel freely without internal border controls.

Their applications were vetoed by Austria, which has been complaining for years that it has to put up with a disproportionate amount of illegal immigration as a result of poorly protected external Schengen borders.

The Schengen area was created in 1985 and includes 23 of the 27 EU member states and their associated neighbours Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Almost 45,000 infected with Covid-19

In the week leading up to Christmas, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) reported a significant increase in individuals on sick leave due to Covid-19. Specifically, 44,741 ÖGK-insured individuals were absent due to the disease, marking a rise of 110.53 percent compared to the same period in 2022, when 21,252 people were recorded as sick with ÖGK.

ÖGK head physician Andreas Krauter emphasised the continued importance of wearing FFP2 masks as a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, flu-like infections, and influenza.

The distribution of Covid-related absences was notable in Vienna (13,011 individuals), Lower Austria (8,464 individuals), and Upper Austria (8,038 individuals). However, it's important to note that COVID-19 ceased to be a notifiable disease on July 1, 2023, resulting in fewer reported tests.

Monitoring of wastewater indicates high levels of SARS-CoV-2 infections in 48 treatment plants across regions, particularly in Vienna, Styria, and Vorarlberg, when accounting for the respective population sizes.

Additionally, ÖGK reported 1,260 cases of influenza in the previous week, marking a 41.89 percent increase within a week. There were 89,819 sick days attributed to flu-like infections.

13-year-old skier rescued after Alpine accident

A 13-year-old skier had a severe accident in Warth, Vorarlberg, after falling approximately 114 meters through rocky terrain on Wednesday morning, broadcaster ORF reported. The incident occurred when she attempted to retrieve a lost ski pole in open terrain.

The Belgian girl had lost her ski pole while ascending the Jägeralpe chairlift in Warth. The pole landed in steep terrain above ski slope 284 in the open ski area. The girl, wearing ski boots, climbed up the steep slope to recover it.

She slipped and slid approximately 42 meters across hard, frozen snow onto a six-meter-wide ski slope during this attempt. Subsequently, she fell roughly 114 meters down rocky terrain. As a result of the fall, the 13-year-old sustained unspecified injuries to her cervical spine and required evacuation to Feldkirch Regional Hospital via a rescue helicopter.

