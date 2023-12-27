Where can I celebrate New Year's Eve in Vienna last minute?

Advertisement

Austrians love their traditions and the last night of the year (as well as January 1st) is filled with them. From stocking up on good-luck charms to following along the New Year’s Eve Trail in the capital Vienna, there are several ways to enjoy the turn of the year in the Alpine country.

At home, you can stock up on the Glücksbringer, the little good-luck charms and trinkets to give to your friends on New Year's Eve. Pigs, in particular, are considered lucky as they traditionally signify wealth and prosperity – indicating that their owners would never go hungry.

If you want to know what the future holds, the Bleigießen is an Austrian tradition of melting tin to predict what the next year will bring. You can buy the Bleigießen kits at various shops or stands in most cities. You melt the tin in a spoon over a candle or a stove and pour it into a bowl of cold water. The form that the tin makes is used to predict what the future holds for you.

If you want to celebrate outdoors or at parties, many places in Vienna still have available tickets at a decent price.

We have explored some different alternatives that involve everything from curling and stand-up comedy to rooftop parties, techno music and amusement park attractions.

METAStadt

METAStadt is located in the 21st district, Floridsdorf, and is a popular event location offering large industrial halls that can accommodate up to 5,000 people.

On New Year's Eve, METAStadt hosts a big celebration with house and techno music, opening its doors to 800 guests.

The party continues from 10 pm to 5 am, both inside and outside of the buildings. Different food trucks will be available for those with hunger, and the event will set up its own fireworks show around midnight.

The organizer, CIN CIN, promises great music, dazzling lights, and a vibrant atmosphere. An entry ticket for the evening is €40.

Get your tickets here.

JO&JOE Wien

The hostel JO&JOE is located at Westbahnhof in the 15th district, Rudolfsheim, and has a rooftop overlooking the city from which you can watch the fireworks at midnight.

Their New Year's Eve party offers live music and DJs, a buffet dinner and special drinks. Along with this, they also promise other surprises during the evening. The entry ticket, including the New Year's buffet and one glass of sparkling wine, costs €26.90.

Without the buffet, the price is €15. The doors open at 6:30 pm, and the buffet is available from 7 to 9:30 pm. Live music continues from 9 pm, and the evening ends at 4 am.

The Comedy Pub

On New Year's Eve, at 9 pm, The Comedy Pub in the 5th district, Margareten, opens its doors and offers a night of stand-up comedy, music, dance, food and special drinks.

The evening starts with stand-up comedy and ends with an afterparty filled with music and dance. The pub promises its guests a lineup of great comedic talents delivering punchlines and contributing to a fun start to the new year. The entry ticket is €11.50.

Tickets here.

Badeschiff

Badeschiff is a ship with a restaurant, bar and event space located on the Danube Canal in the first district, hosting a New Year's party starting at 6 pm.

They guarantee a dance floor filled with swing, lindy hop, rock and roll, and whatever else you may ask for. Guests are also encouraged to participate in curling while enjoying homemade punch. Snacks and a glass of prosecco at midnight are included in the price of €29. For €69, there is an evening buffet on offer.

Tickets here.

Public outdoor events

Many people like to spend New Year's Eve on the Vienna New Year's Trail. The trail goes from Freyung through Am Hof Square, Graben, Stephansplatz, and Kärntner Strasse to Neuer Markt, with Graben being a central location.

Bars along the way serve punch, sparkling wine, and snacks. Six locations along the trail offer free entrance to their festivities, involving entertainment such as show programs, waltzes, rock, pop, disco, blues, funk, soul, and DJ performances. During the day, different dance schools in the area offer waltz courses in the afternoon and an open-air ballroom in the evening. The activities take place from 2 pm to 2 am.

The amusement park Prater is another popular place to visit during New Year's Eve. The Giant Ferris Wheel offers panoramic views of the city and its fireworks.

At midnight, Prater presents special music and fireworks to celebrate the beginning of the new year. Entry is free, and no tickets are needed.

Many people also gather around St. Stephen’s Cathedral in the centre of Vienna around midnight. The giant pummeling bell of the cathedral rings in the New Year, and once the last echoes of the bell fade away, fireworks around the whole city burst into action.