Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New Year's Eve markets open

Following the closure of the Christmas market at Rathausplatz on Tuesday, the transition to New Year's Eve stalls is underway in Vienna. New Year-themed goods, lucky charms, and other items for the upcoming year will be available at 96 locations across all districts.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, traditional lucky charms such as lucky pigs, chimney sweeps, horseshoes, and toadstools are expected to be among the most sought-after items this year.

Vienna's Inner City offers two celebratory options: the Silvestermarkt Wien 1 and the K.u.k Neujahrsmarkt.

In Favoriten, the pedestrian zone will host 10 to 15 stalls for the New Year's market. The largest New Year's market, featuring a total of 70 stalls, can be found at the Ehrenhof in front of Schönbrunn Palace. In the north of Vienna, locals and visitors can partake in the Neujahrsmarkt 21 festivities located at Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf.

The best winter activities to do in Vienna this year

From hidden Christmas markets to organised winter swims, spa visits and skiing, Vienna offers something for everyone during the colder months.

Austria detains suspected Islamists amid security fears

Austria on Sunday said three people were detained for suspected involvement in an “Islamist network” as Vienna and Cologne step up police controls, citing heightened security concerns during Christmas.

Austrian authorities “intervening in an Islamist network” made four arrests Saturday, the interior ministry said Sunday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) thanked the police for their increased efforts over the holidays, according to an ORF report.

On Monday, the Regional Court for Criminal Matters ordered the pre-trial detention of three terror suspects who special police forces had arrested in a refugee shelter in Vienna-Ottakring before Christmas.

They are alleged to belong to a radical Islamic terrorist network that is said to have planned attacks on Cologne Cathedral and St. Stephen's Cathedral. The three suspected terrorists - two men and one woman - deny the allegations. One of the suspects appealed against his pre-trial detention.

Austrian cars are becoming increasingly 'bland'

Austrians are changing their preferences regarding their car colours, more and more choosing 'bland' cars instead of more colourful ones, according to insights gathered by Statistics Austria from an inquiry by the newspaper Der Standard.

Notably, the prominence of white cars in new registrations has markedly increased, rising from 14.54 percent in 2010 to 22.19 percent by the end of October 2023.

Conversely, the prevalence of red cars experienced a decline, decreasing from 8.95 percent to 5.93 percent during the same period. A noticeable drop in demand was observed, particularly for brown-coloured cars.

Statistics Austria, drawing on data from the Association of Austrian Insurance Companies (VVO), revealed that approximately 80 percent of newly registered cars this year were predominantly grey, black, or white.

Claus-Christian Carbon, a psychologist specialising in perception and philosophy at the University of Bamberg, views these trends as unsurprising, according to the report. He points out a shift in consumer behaviour over time, noting that previously, cars were often seen as a means of self-expression and identity. However, in contemporary society, the consideration for resale value when purchasing a vehicle has become a significant factor.

Far-right still leading in polls

According to a mid-November KURIER-OGM survey, the far-right FPÖ currently leads in votes with 29 percent, followed by the centre-left SPÖ at 25 percent and the centre-right ÖVP at 23 percent.

Although the data suggests that a two-party coalition excluding the FPÖ is not feasible, none of the other parliamentary parties seem willing to collaborate with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl's leadership.

However, should the FPÖ secure the most votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections, 38 percent of the 1,141 individuals surveyed by OGM for KURIER in December express support for the FPÖ forming the government, with Kickl taking office as chancellor.

Wolfgang Bachmayer, the pollster, highlights that 10 to 20 percent of voters from the ÖVP, SPÖ, and Neos would accept the FPÖ leader as chancellor. Only Green Party voters seem overwhelmingly opposed to this scenario, as indicated by the Greens' two percent approval rating compared to other parties.

