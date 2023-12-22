How can I get tested for Covid-19 in Vienna?

Advertisement

With respiratory illnesses on the rise in Austria, the holiday season brings a renewed focus on protecting especially vulnerable people and keeping infection rates low.

As gatherings and social interactions pick up, getting tested for COVID-19 becomes a crucial step in ensuring the safety of everyone involved, Austrian doctors have stated.

The Vienna Medical Association has issued a call to distribute free FFP2 masks to the public amidst the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. The association also said there is a pressing need for free at-home tests.

General practitioner Kambiz Modarressy, speaking to “Wien heute,” highlighted the current surge in infectious diseases, noting an unprecedented volume of sick individuals, predominantly affected by flu-like infections, COVID-19 cases, and some gastrointestinal infections.

The impact of this infection surge extends to Viennese pharmacies. Johann Strauss pharmacy in Vienna-Wieden, for instance, reports selling around 100 Covid tests weekly, according to an ORF report. Pharmacist Manuel Wendl attributes the heightened demand to the impending holiday season, noting increased interest in masks and medications for various infections, including the COVID-19 drug Paxlovid.

Even though Austria has phased out free tests earlier this year, Vienna, Austria offers a variety of testing options to help you determine your COVID-19 status - privately.

From pharmacies to private laboratories and dedicated testing centres, Vienna provides a comprehensive network of testing facilities for residents and visitors alike.

How can I get tested?

Most people's first point of contact in case of a suspected illness will be their family doctors. If they suspect you have Covid, you will be able to get a free test, typically the rapid antigen tests.

Besides that, many pharmacies provide antigen and PCR tests as a private service. You can find a complete list of the offers of the Viennese Apotheken HERE.

Throughout Austria, private laboratories, such as Verbund Ihr Labor or Trinicum, also offer Covid tests. In some, buying "rinse" tests to use at home is possible - similar to the popular previous "Alles gurgelt" tests.

What about vaccination?

Doctors still recommend vaccinations as the primary protection against COVID-19 and flu this season.

Despite some previous suggestions from the Health Minister, vaccination is not currently available in pharmacies or the large vaccination centres Austria saw during the pandemic. As such, the main place in Austria to get your vaccines remains your doctor’s office.

Austria recently updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend only one jab for COVID-19, as well as booster jabs, rather than the three that had been required for full immunisation recently. Recently delivered vaccines are also up to date to cover new Covid variants.

RSV vaccines are also available in Austria for the first time this season, in addition to pneumonia, flu, and meningitis vaccines.

People over the age of 60 and people at higher risk, including pregnant women, are particularly recommended to get doses.