Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria to approve abolition of 'official secrecy'

The Austrian government agreed with the opposition party SPÖ to approve the Freedom of Information Act, effectively abolishing official secrecy in the country. The coalition needed a larger majority - and got it after the deal with the centre-left SPÖ - to approve the constitutional provisions in the law, according to a Der Standard report.

The law will give all citizens a fundamental right to information, which they can claim when making inquiries. The "official secrecy" governments and government officials used to have has been removed from the constitution.

The authorities will have to state their reasons not to give out information, and some exceptions have already been drafted. For example, they can remain silent on the grounds of "data protection, the preparation of a decision or maintenance of public order and security".

Traffic jams forecast from Friday

As nearly every year, Christmas traffic is anticipated to cause traffic jams. The congestion is predicted to start as early as Friday noon, with traffic build-ups expected in the suburban areas and exits of Vienna, Linz, and Graz.

The Ö3 traffic forecast indicates traffic jams around major shopping centres on Friday and Saturday, and transit traffic originating from Germany might contribute to further bottlenecks. Travel disruptions are also foreseen for ÖBB services.

Weather conditions might compound the challenges for travellers. Access roads to winter sports centres in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, and Upper Styria will likely experience traffic congestion. Delays may occur on the Arlberg expressway (S16) between Bludenz and the Arlberg tunnel in Vorarlberg.



Increased traffic volumes are also expected on the Innkreis Motorway (A8) and the West Motorway (A1), particularly in Vienna's direction.

KPÖ rises in Salzburg polls

According to a recent survey conducted by the Salzburg regional media, the Communist Party (KPÖ) currently holds a 15 percent share of the vote in Salzburg. This marks a notable increase compared to the regional elections in April 2023, when the KPÖ achieved just under 12 percent.

The latest polling data suggests that the KPÖ not only surpasses the Greens, currently at seven percent in the poll but also closes in on the SPÖ, which stands at 18 percent and is approximately at the level of its April election result.

Surprisingly, politicians in Salzburg have seen unexpected shifts in trust ratings. Kay-Michael Dankl notably stands out with the highest ratings. Dankl, a member of the provincial parliament and club chairman for the KPÖ, served as the Communists' lead candidate in the election. He is recognised by 63 percent of respondents, with 79 percent expressing "very much" or "quite a lot" of trust in him.

Despite KPÖ Plus only recently gaining representation in the provincial parliament this year, Dankl boasts the highest trust rating among all club leaders represented in the regional parliament and members of the provincial government.

A remarkable 66 percent express trust in Dankl's ability to effect positive change for Salzburg in the future, marking the highest score among the surveyed Salzburg politicians. This promising perception sets a favourable stage for next year's upcoming municipal elections in Salzburg. Dankl, entering the race as the lead candidate, stands a realistic chance of being elected mayor. If successful, this would make Salzburg the second provincial capital, following Graz, to be governed by a communist leadership.

Covid-treatment drug again available in Austrian pharmacies

The COVID-19 medication Paxlovid is once again readily accessible in most pharmacies in Austria, local media reported. Paxlovid is recommended for individuals at risk of severe illness when infected with Covid-19.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) followed through on his announcement made last Friday, ensuring that newly ordered supplies of Paxlovid would be distributed to pharmacies and hospitals starting Monday of this week. The recent drug unavailability in most pharmacies for approximately two weeks has caused concern. The federal government ordered an additional 18,000 boxes to address the situation.

Starting from February 1st, 2024, there will be an organisational shift concerning Paxlovid: it will become classified as a "regular health insurance drug." Consequently, it will no longer be handled through billing by the federal government but will instead be managed through the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), as ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss announced on Tuesday.

