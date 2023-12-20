Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

E-cards without a photo will be blocked

Starting January 15th, most e-cards lacking a photo will be rendered invalid. Approximately 90,000 individuals face the risk of having their e-cards blocked despite being insured. The Ministry of Health provided this information in response to an inquiry from the far-right party FPÖ.

Initially, the figure indicated around 100,000 affected individuals, but a spokesperson for the Ministry stated that the number has since decreased. Bernhard Wurzer, Director General of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), reassured during a press conference that the insurance status of affected individuals would remain unchanged.

The e-card block will impact individuals insured in Austria or those insured last year but need a photo on their e-card by the year's end. It will suffice if an official photo is available from sources like passport or driving license authorities or the Foreigner Register for issuance of a photo e-card. Individuals need to submit a photo in cases where no such photo exists.

The Ministry of Health and the Main Association of Social Security Institutions stated that affected individuals will be prompted to provide photos when interacting with healthcare professionals or social security authorities.

The Ministry assured there would be no disruption in accessing services after January 15th. Individuals facing an e-card block when visiting a doctor after this date will be informed of the necessity to register a photo. A transitional period of 150 days will be granted from the request date. Following this, a replacement electronic e-card will be required for medical appointments.

What direct flights can I get from regional airports in Austria?

Flying abroad from Austria doesn't always mean you must go from the capital, Vienna, because there are options from the country's regional airports, including Salzburg, Graz and Innsbruck.

New job openings for doctors in Austria

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) is actively recruiting 100 new statutory health insurance physicians, with half of these intended for general medicine, according to a Der Standard report.



Earlier this year, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) pledged to create 100 new positions by the year's end to address the shortage of panel doctors. This commitment was reaffirmed by the ÖVP-Green government during the summer. However, the ÖGK has announced a delay in implementing the project, now scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Contract awards are set to start in January through a tendering process to fill most of these positions by the end of March.

A dedicated website was launched on Tuesday to facilitate the search for interested physicians. Doctors can register their name, speciality, and preferred practice location through this platform without obligation. Moreover, doctors taking positions in high-demand fields such as general medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology may receive a starter bonus of up to € 100,000.

The federal government has allocated approximately €50 million annually to the ÖGK specifically for creating new positions across Austria.

Number of students on the rise

At the start of the 2022/23 academic year, the total count of students in attendance across educational institutions amounted to approximately 1.16 million children and young individuals, marking a rise of 19,300 or 1.7 percent compared to the preceding school year, broadcaster ORF reported.



The most recent data from Statistics Austria indicates a 3.5 percent surge in primary school students, amounting to 360,000, between 2021/22 and 2022/23, also mainly due to the influx of people from Ukraine.

Will Austria will see a white Christmas this year?

Snow is forecast to make a big comeback in Austria this week in a clash of weather systems that will bring in an unusual mix of warm and snowy weather.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].