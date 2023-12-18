Where in Austria will electricity and gas prices rise and fall in 2024?

Advertisement

The grid fees for electricity and gas will be increased as of January 1st, 2024, regulatory authority E-Control announced on Monday.

For electricity, the average increase for industry, households and commerce across Austria will be around 11.25 percent, while gas grid fees will rise by an average of 3 percent. For an average family, this means additional monthly costs of approximately €2.70 for electricity and 90 cents for gas network charges.

According to E-Control, the main reasons for the increase in electricity grid fees are inflation, increased investments and reduced levy volumes. The charge to end consumers fell by 2.4 percent in 2022, partly due to an increase in in-house electricity generation and partially because more energy was saved in light of the massive price increases, explained E-Control Executive Director Wolfgang Urbantschitsch.

The regulatory authority wrote that the higher grid fees are reflected in almost all grid areas, with grid fees for electricity only falling in Burgenland and Upper Austria.

Changes in electricity prices

Austrians, on average, will pay € 31.96 more for their electricity bills in the whole of 2024.

The increase is more pronounced in Innsbruck (€78.58, though the average in Tyrol is €24.72), Carinthia (€75.85, with the capital Klagenfurt seeing a €50.48 increase)), and Salzburg (€71.90). Prices will be €38.39 higher over the year in Styria (and €43.62 in the capital, Graz), while in Lower Austria, people will pay €35.87 more on average).

In Vienna, the increase over the year will be €24.07; in Linz, €30.79; and in the province of Vorarlberg, €42.50.

On average, a household in Upper Austria will pay €10.84 in their electricity bill in 2024 compared to 2023, and people in Burgenland will save €6.30 compared to 2023.