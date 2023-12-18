Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Would a minority government be conceivable to prevent an FPÖ government?

Daily newspaper Der Standard, on its Sunday edition, had a special report questioning whether Austrian parties would be willing (and able) to work as a minority government to prevent a far-right FPÖ government in Austria.

Currently, the far right leads in voting intention polls. If the situation stays like this, the FPÖ would technically be the party negotiating with another one to form a governing coalition.

According to the report, in all parties except centre-right ÖVP, the analysts believe the most likely scenario is that the FPÖ and the ÖVP will come together again in 2024. This is even though ÖVP leader and Chancellor Karl Nehammer (among other relevant ÖVP members) have "decidedly ruled out" working with FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl. Still, "many in the political establishment assume that the ÖVP will find a way to become part of an FPÖ-ÖVP government", the report said.

However, other parties with fewer votes could get together to form a coalition, but this could prove too complicated in Austria, Der Standard says. It asks: "If no other two-party variations are mathematically possible and the parties cannot - or do not want to - agree on complicated three-party coalitions", would a minority government be conceivable?

A minority government would be one without a direct majority in parliament, but that would have the support of a majority of parliamentarians. So, for example, an ÖVP Greens party with fewer than 50 percent of the chairs but that had the backing of the centre-left SPÖ. Each theme or bill that needed to be passed would have to be thoroughly negotiated with opposition parties.

Der Standard said Austrian parties are considering backing a runner-up to Kickl or a person independent of the parties becoming chancellor. Still, details would have to be agreed upon - and it would all depend on "the mood of the country".

"One thing is certain: the coming year will be one of the most exciting in recent domestic political history - almost anything is possible.", the report added.

EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s new law banning Nazi and other extremist symbols?

Lawmakers in Austria have voted to tighten the country's law that bans Nazi and other extremist symbols, including any linked to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Weapons and ammunition seized during house searches in Lower Austria

The Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) and the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (LVT) conducted operations in Lower Austria as part of a coordinated effort by Europol across Europe.

On Friday, the Ministry of the Interior reported the seizure of weapons, ammunition, data storage devices, and a significant collection of Nazi-related memorabilia related to violations under the Prohibition and Weapons Act.

According to a press release, searches were conducted at the residences of seven men and one woman on Thursday. The operation aimed to specifically target hate crimes on the internet and combat right-wing extremist criminal activities. Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies took action against hate crime offences in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The measures in Lower Austria were initiated by the public prosecutor's offices in St. Pölten and Krems. The Ministry of the Interior stated that the suspects are facing accusations related to repeated offences under the Prohibition Act and violations of the Weapons Act. The items seized during the house searches are believed to be connected to the alleged offences. Authorities are currently assessing the confiscated items for further investigation.

Advertisement

Austria backs Russia sanctions after Ukraine removes Raiffeisen from blocklist

Austria has granted its approval for the 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia following Ukraine's removal of Raiffeisen Bank International from a blocklist, as confirmed by Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Austria had been actively advocating for the removal of the bank from Ukraine's list known as "international sponsors of war." This list aims to publicly identify and condemn companies conducting business in Russia and supporting the war effort, such as through tax payments.

According to an EU diplomat, the report added, "Austria’s sanctions reservation is lifted," signifying their agreement to the EU's sanctions package.

While the blocklist lacks legal authority, its symbolic significance puts pressure on Raiffeisen to discontinue operations in Russia. Although the Austrian bank has expressed willingness to exit the Russian market, it hasn't.

As of Saturday, the Ukrainian government website noted that the bank's status on the list has been suspended temporarily for the duration of bilateral consultations involving representatives of the European Commission.

Advertisement

Integration service expands support for professional recognition

The Integration Service for Skilled Workers has broadened its support for professional recognition, now including holders of Red-White-Red Cards, EU citizens, and other eligible individuals, as stated by the Integration Fund to APA.

Previously, individuals entitled to asylum, those with subsidiary protection, long-term residents in Austria, and Austrians could apply for this funding. The maximum funding has been raised from € 1,000 to €1,500 per person.

Applicants with foreign qualifications and training recognised in Austria can seek reimbursement of related costs through the Austrian Integration Fund.

Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) highlighted this move as "an important step toward facilitating the integration of skilled workers into the labour market."

Between 2021 and September 2023, approximately 2,500 applications were approved. In 2023, the top five countries of origin for applicants were Ukraine, Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Advertisement

Expenses covered under the funding include issuing recognition certificates, assessments, translation expenses for relevant documents, and certification processes.

Additionally, costs incurred for language proficiency tests conducted by the Austrian Medical Association, the Austrian Dental Association, or the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists are eligible for reimbursement.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].