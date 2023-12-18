How workers coming to Austria can get financial help from the government

Advertisement

Austria is looking to attract more skilled workers and announced a reform of its "integration service" promoted by the ÖIF (Austria's integration fund).

Previously, only certain workers could apply for financial help to get their foreign qualifications and degrees recognised in Austria. From now on, this benefit was extended to EU citizens and Red-White-Red card holders, allowing a vast majority of foreign workers to get assistance.

The maximum funding amount was also raised from €1,000 to €1,500, according to the ÖIF.

READ ALSO: Germany or Austria: Where is it easier to get an EU Blue Card?

"With the new integration service for skilled workers, we have created a comprehensive service centre for qualified immigrants. The recognition of qualifications acquired abroad is often essential for successful integration into the labour market.

"The fact that the ÖIF's support for professional recognition is now being expanded is another important step towards making it easier for qualified workers to enter the job market," said Integration Minister Susanne Raab in a press release.

She added: "One thing is clear: Austria needs immigration into the labour market and not into the social system. We want to accelerate this."

What costs can be refunded by the government?

As part of the ÖIF professional recognition funding, the costs of the recognition of qualifications, the expenses of an assessment of qualifications and the fees for language examinations can be reimbursed.

The costs of recognition include, for example, the costs of issuing recognition certificates, assessments and translation costs for documents and certificates related to the recognition or assessment. If a language test must be taken at the Austrian Medical Association, the Austrian Dental Association or the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists, the ÖIF can also reimburse these costs.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why job sectors in Austria are short of workers

Advertisement

How to apply for funding?

Interested parties can obtain information about funding opportunities from the ÖIF integration service for skilled workers and from all ÖIF integration centres and mobile advice centres throughout Austria, ÖIF said.

It's also possible to submit funding applications at all ÖIF integration centres and at [email protected].