Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Chancellor Nehammer wants to present his 'plan for the future' at the end of January

On January 26th, Austrian Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer scheduled a speech at the Wels exhibition hall, intending to outline his plan for Austria's future, according to a der Standard report. ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker confirmed the date during a press conference with journalists.

While Stocker denied any direct association with election campaigning, the timing hints strongly at a potential launch for the electoral campaign, given the National Council elections in the fall, preceded by the EU elections in June.

Earlier in March this year, Nehammer had already initiated a discourse about his vision for Austria's future. This speech marked the start of an internal substantive process within the ÖVP to formulate "future topics." This anticipated "future plan" will primarily focus on Nehammer's aspirations for Austria in 2030, emphasising key themes such as "performance, security, and family," as outlined by Stocker.

Although the secretary general refrained from discussing specifics or disclosing detailed information about the content, he clarified that the document isn't an electoral program or a blueprint for future government negotiations. In his previous address in March, Nehammer expressed support for maintaining combustion engines and reducing social benefits for migrants.

Why are Austrians choosing to have fewer children?

The ‘Generations & Gender Survey’, conducted by the Generations and Gender Programme of the University of Vienna, in cooperation with the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the University of Salzburg, has raised several questions for politicians and policymakers.

The survey findings indicate that the number of children that Austrian women indicated that they’d like to have has dropped to 1.68. This number is down from 2.1 when a similar survey was conducted in 2009.

Furthermore, there is also a growing number of Austrian women who are opting not to have children altogether.

But why?

Austria blocks Russian sanctions to remove Raiffeisen blocklisting

Austria is negotiating the removal of Raiffeisen Bank International from a Ukrainian blocklist named "international sponsors of war" as part of a deal to approve new European Union sanctions on Russia, Reuters reported, citing two individuals familiar with the situation.

While Austria publicly stands in support of Ukraine, Reuters sources indicate an underlying reluctance among officials to completely sever longstanding relationships with Russia, suggesting a belief that restoring relations remains a viable option.

Austria's foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, previously criticised the Ukrainian blocklist as arbitrary during discussions among European ministers in Kyiv in October, per information provided by an individual briefed on those talks.

When approached for comments, the Austrian chancellery acknowledged presenting legal documents concerning the EU sanctions on Tuesday but declined to offer further statements on the matter, the report added.

Centre-left SPÖ moves further to the left with new leadership

In a recent survey conducted by Der Standard, supporters and critics of the confirmed SPÖ chairman, Andreas Babler, seem to agree on one aspect: that he will steer the centre-left party SPÖ further toward the left.

The survey, based on responses from a random sample of 800 people representing eligible voters, offered a range of statements about Babler and the SPÖ, uncovering distinct strengths and weaknesses of both the party and its leader, currently holding the second-strongest position in the polls with 24 percent.

The findings revealed that 22 percent of respondents fully agreed and another 22 percent somewhat agreed that Babler would lead the SPÖ leftward. Conversely, only six percent completely disagreed with this notion, while nine percent leaned toward disagreement.

Generally, declared SPÖ supporters express confidence in Babler's ability to compete with other party leaders. A significant percentage of SPÖ voters (76 percent) believe Babler is on par or superior compared to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the ÖVP.

Similarly, a substantial majority rate Babler similarly or more favourably against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl (70 percent) and other top candidates.

Vienna to introduce tax on second-homes

From 2025 onwards, individuals who own a second home in Vienna will face a new tax, as per a draft law submitted for review on Thursday, broadcaster ORF reported. The proposed law introduces an annual tax between €300 and €550.

The apartment size in square meters will determine the tax structure. Properties up to 60 square meters will incur a charge of €300, those up to 130 square meters will pay €450, and larger properties will face a € 550 fee.

Vienna's city hall mentions that additional surcharges and discounts will be included to accommodate diverse locations and circumstances. The calculation will consider the number of secondary residences owned by individuals.

For every second or additional apartment, a 50 percent surcharge is proposed. Reductions are slated for apartments without access to electricity. The draft also includes exceptions, such as student residences, care homes, and workers' accommodations.

The COVID wave may have peaked

Austrian media has reported that the latest coronavirus wave in Austria, the most significant observed since the beginning of wastewater analyses, appears to have reached its peak.

Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling, speaking on Ö1's "Mittagsjournal" on Thursday, highlighted signs indicating a decline in several sewage treatment plants nationwide.

Elling added that influenza cases are expected to peak around Christmas, with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) levels already surpassing last year's figures, leading to hospitalisations.

Pulmonologist Arschang Valipour from the Floridsdorf Clinic in Vienna reported a significant increase in hospital admissions for respiratory diseases over the past two to four weeks, according to a Vienna.at report.

The affected individuals, mostly elderly or those with underlying conditions, either haven't been vaccinated for over six months or have other health complexities. Valipour anticipated a continued rise in these admissions over the next few weeks. He emphasised that "two-thirds of individuals affected by the surge in respiratory diseases have an acute Covid infection."

While intensive care units are no longer overwhelmed, Valipour cautioned that some Covid patients still require intensive care.

