Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

ÖBB raised prices for night trains

Leveraging this high demand, Austrian rail operator ÖBB has introduced changes to its pricing structure, according to a daily newspaper Der Standard report. As of Sunday, the railroad seems to have shifted to dynamic pricing for night train routes, aligning prices with supply and demand.

Timo Grossenbacher, operator of the Swiss platform "Night-Ride.ch" and a journalist-programmer, utilised the database to analyse prices for ten selected dates up to the end of February 2024.

The analysis demonstrated noticeable price increases, particularly in sleeper carriages. On average, prices for various sleeper options have risen by 16 to 186 percent compared to the previous period.

Single compartments, in particular, have experienced nearly a threefold price increase on average for the ten selected dates. In contrast to the past fixed prices and Sparschiene ticket quotas, prices now fluctuate. For instance, a seat in a two-person compartment on the Vienna-Hamburg route will cost between 195 and 385 euros until February's end, contingent on the booking date.

ÖBB addressed their pricing strategy in a statement, noting the longstanding use of dynamic pricing for night services. They highlighted the intention to offer a broader range of prices to cater to customer demands better. They also acknowledged the recent system price spike due to a surge in queries and reassured that recalibration is underway, expecting to provide significantly cheaper offers in the coming days.

Ministry of Health buys 18,000 packs of the Covid drug Paxlovid

As the number of COVID-19 infections rises in Austria, the country has been dealing with a shortage of the medication Paxlovid, designed to safeguard vulnerable patients from severe illness.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) assured a swift resolution on Wednesday, according to a Der Standard report. A contract has been finalised with Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company responsible for supplying 18,000 packs of the medication.

Rauch indicated that the new stock would be accessible across all Austrian pharmacies in the coming days, the report added.

The minister emphasised that the medication would be procured in instalments based on current demand, ensuring an ongoing supply in the following weeks. Pharmacies can register their requirements for Paxlovid and subsequently obtain the drug. Unlike before, there will no longer be a limit of one pack per pharmacy.

As of February 1st, Paxlovid will be available like any other prescribed medication, subject to a prescription fee and billed through social insurance.

Hospitals see a 40 percent increase in Covid admissions

The surge in new coronavirus hospital admissions is evident from the SARI dashboard, jointly operated by the Ministry of Health, social insurance organisations, and the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), broadcaster ORF has reported.

Between November 20th and 26th, there were 1,081 new Covid patient admissions to regular hospital wards, marking an almost 40 percent increase within four weeks.

Despite the ongoing peak in coronavirus cases, only one in twenty individuals has opted for a booster shot with the newly adapted vaccine, the report added.



Austrians are 'early pensioners', survey says

A recent study highlights that Austrians continue to retire much earlier than the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) average.

The OECD study "Pensions at a Glance," released on Wednesday, revealed that while the average retirement age in the OECD area in 2022 was 64.4 years for men and 63.6 years for women, in Austria, men retired at 61.6 years and women at 60.9 years.

Among OECD nations, only France and Belgium show a more significant disparity between the standard retirement age and the actual retirement age for men than Austria, with a difference of 3.4 years. In Austria, earlier retirement is paired with longer life expectancy after exiting the workforce, which stands at 21.6 years for men and 25.5 years for women. This duration exceeds the OECD average, where men typically live 18.6 years and women 22.8 years after retirement.

Government spending in Austria is relatively high compared to other industrialised countries. In 2019, Italy and Greece allocated the highest percentage of their gross domestic product (GDP) to government pension spending, each accounting for around 16 percent. Following closely were France (13.4 percent) and Austria (13 percent) of GDP.

Generally, these nations allocate between a quarter and a third of their total public spending to pensions. In contrast, countries like Chile, Iceland, Ireland, Korea, and Mexico allocate less than four percent of GDP to state pensions.

