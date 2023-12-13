Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austrian government plans extension of the electricity price brake

Amidst enduringly high electricity prices, the government has opted to prolong the electricity price brake by six months, Austrian media reported.

Initially slated to conclude by the end of June next year, coinciding with the National Council elections, the decision to extend this measure was reportedly announced by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) after a meeting on Tuesday.

This instrument is valid for approximately 80 percent of average household consumption. This is because electricity market prices only apply to consumption exceeding 2,900 kWh. Austria has consistently registered inflation rates surpassing the average of its fellow eurozone partners in recent times, as reported.

Vienna elected to be the European Capital of Democracy 2024/25

In a two-phase voting process, the city of Vienna was chosen by European experts and citizens as the "European Capital of Democracy 2024/25" (ECoD). This title recognises exceptional efforts in fostering democracy. It lays the foundation for a "Democracy Year" featuring various events, initiatives, and projects aimed at strengthening democracy in Vienna, according to a press release.

Vienna will officially assume the title from the current ECoD, Barcelona, in late autumn 2024, with the trophy handover scheduled for the end of January in the Austrian capital.

Five of eight competing cities were shortlisted by an expert jury evaluation. Vienna, Bratislava, Leipzig, Gdansk, and Izmir made the final selection. A jury comprising nearly 4,000 citizens from 47 Council of Europe countries ultimately decided in favour of Vienna through online voting.

"It is a wonderful honour for Vienna to be named the European Capital of Democracy 2024/25. I am proud that we were able to convince the jury of European citizens with our ideas for advancing democracy. Over the next two years, Vienna will showcase innovative projects demonstrating how social cohesion can be further strengthened through the participation of citizens," highlighted Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Vienna's application centred on an expansive democratisation strategy to transform "the most livable city in the world" into the most democratic. This involves opening up administrative processes and integrating them with democratic innovations shaped by citizens' needs and ideas. Efforts will include participatory initiatives like the "Children and Youth Million" and the "Vienna Climate Team," which collaboratively develops measures to combat the climate crisis.

Vienna is the world's most liveable city for the 11th time

Vienna has once again secured the top spot as the most liveable city in the world. Mercer, the consulting firm, has ranked Vienna in first place for the eleventh time. Following Vienna, Zurich in Switzerland claimed the second spot, while Auckland in New Zealand secured third place. According to the official Mercer website, Vienna's prominence stems from its rich history, remarkable architecture, vibrant cultural scene, and the high quality of life it offers residents across various aspects.

The city owes its top position to its outstanding infrastructure, including a well-established and dependable public transportation network, robust water and healthcare services, and diverse educational opportunities.

Vienna's Mayor, Michael Ludwig, expressed delight at the city's top ranking, stating, "We are working around the clock with full commitment to offer the people of Vienna the best possible life. Of course, it is nice to see that these efforts are also recognised in international rankings. According to a press release, our primary concern is to continue working for the people of Vienna and to develop our city continuously".

The "Quality of Living Survey 2023," conducted by Mercer, compares the quality of life in 241 cities worldwide. This ranking is based on various criteria, such as health standards, political stability, economic conditions, education systems, housing markets, and environmental conservation efforts. The study uses data from independent institutes and authorities, evaluated by Mercer, and supplemented by an expats survey.

Teenager confesses to series of murders in Austria

On Monday afternoon, around 3:30 pm, a young man entered a Vienna police station. He voluntarily confessed to being the sought-after individual behind a series of knife attacks on three people. The 17-year-old Austrian claimed responsibility for the attacks on homeless individuals that had taken place since July, leading to two fatalities.

The incidents began with the discovery of a dead man on a park bench near Handelskai on July 12th, bearing six stab wounds. Afterwards, another attack occurred near Praterstern, where a 51-year-old woman woke up covered in blood after being stabbed. Although she survived, she couldn't provide any substantial details about the attacker. The third victim, a 55-year-old man found on Hernalser Gürtel, succumbed to injuries after sustaining a similar attack.

All victims were attacked in their sleep, deliberately chosen by the suspect as "defenceless" targets, as per statements made to the authorities.

Following his confession, the 17-year-old was interrogated until midnight on Monday, providing detailed information to investigators that they referred to as "knowledge only the perpetrator would possess," according to Gerhard Winkler, the chief investigator at LKA.

The authorities believe the motive for the crimes was "anger", as the teenager comes from a turbulent background, having dropped out of school in spring 2023, fallen out with his parents and started using heavy drugs, they said.

