Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Chancellor Nehammer plummets to the lowest value in trust index

Chancellor Nehammer (ÖVP) has experienced a decline in the APA/OGM Confidence Index, with 62 percent of respondents indicating they do not trust him, as reported by Die Presse.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen maintains a significant lead with a trust score (the difference between respondents' trust and lack of trust in him) of 17, despite experiencing a three-point decrease compared to September.



Nehammer's trust among voters has notably declined by 12 points since September, resulting in an overall confidence rating of minus 32, marking a historic low for an incumbent chancellor.

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has also experienced a five-point drop since September, resulting in a confidence rating of minus 23, which currently places him weaker than his predecessor Pamela Rendi-Wagner's last rating (minus 18 points in April 2023).

On the other hand, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl gained four confidence points, although moving from minus 45 to minus 41.

Shopping in Austria: What are your consumer rights when purchasing goods?

With the Christmas shopping season ahead, it's essential to understand your rights as a consumer in Austria.

Centre-left SPÖ calls for measures against staff shortages in the social sector

On Sunday, the centre-left opposition party SPÖ urged Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) to expand the available training positions at universities of applied sciences (FH) due to a critical deficit in the field of social work, according to an ORF report.

Christian Oxonitsch, SPÖ spokesperson for children's rights, emphasised the urgent need for more personnel. He highlighted the necessity for social workers and educators to engage in crucial preventive work rather than solely addressing immediate crises. Oxonitsch underscored the importance of training new professionals, stating, "Skilled personnel don't just appear magically; they require proper training."

The education minister replied that the federal government is not responsible for increasing the number of university places. He said that is a matter for the universities.

Covid load in wastewater at an all-time high

The COVID-19 variant Pirola has sparked a surge in sick days across the country, notably impacting the period leading up to Christmas. As Advent unfolds, Upper Austria has registered an unprecedented peak in viral traces within wastewater, Austrian media has reported.

Although the Omikron subtype Pirola is not considered a more dangerous one, its heightened contagiousness is evident and significantly contributes to the current surge in COVID cases, the report added.

The wastewater analysis suggests an underestimation of actual cases. In Upper Austria, the viral load in wastewater—regularly monitored for Covid—has skyrocketed to its highest levels since measurement began.

Serious skiing accident on the Katschberg

Two separate skiing accidents occurred over the weekend in different areas of Austria.

In the Aineck ski region on Katschberg (Lungau), a snowboarder and a skier collided, resulting in severe leg injuries for both individuals. The incident involved a 34-year-old snowboarder from the Netherlands and a 58-year-old local skier. Both were at a high speed on Sunday morning when they collided in the middle of the slope.

After the collision, they were assisted by the piste rescue team and subsequently transported to Tamsweg Hospital (Lungau) for medical attention.

Similarly, in Obertauern (Pongau/Lungau) on Saturday, another skiing accident occurred involving a collision between a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old skier. The younger girl sustained a serious shoulder injury.

Special forces deployed after a bomb threat to monastery

Investigations have been ongoing following a bomb threat directed at Heiligenkreuz Abbey on Saturday evening, Austrian media reported.

The threat, received shortly before 5:00 pm, was suspected to have an Islamist connection or background, as confirmed by police spokesman Johann Baumschlager in response to an APA online report. In response, specialised law enforcement units searched the publicly accessible areas of the monastery.

No suspicious items were discovered during the search, the police spokesperson said.

At the time the threat was received, approximately 150 individuals were present in the area. The situation was deemed safe, and authorities provided the all-clear at 7:45 pm. The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism is actively participating in the ongoing investigation.

