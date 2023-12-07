Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Covid drug Paxlovid is missing in many places in Austria

Amidst the current COVID-19 surge, a shortage of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in high-risk individuals, has emerged in several Austrian regions. This has left many elderly and vulnerable people unable to access the medication promptly as prescribed by their doctors.

According to the daily Der Standard, a call to pharmacies in Vienna revealed that the drug is currently in short supply. Customers' demand for Paxlovid, which is provided free of charge, has overwhelmed pharmacies' limited stocks. Similar shortages have been reported in St. Pölten, while the report stated that pharmacies in Linz and Graz still have some packs available.

The Chamber of Pharmacists confirmed the regional shortages of Paxlovid to the daily on Wednesday evening. They attributed the scarcity to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, which has increased the demand for the drug.

The report added that there is unconfirmed information that the shortage happened because the federal government "simply ordered too small quantities" after underestimating the situation. The Health Ministry denies this.

What the new Pisa results reveal about schools in Austria

The results of the Pisa international examination of school pupils - the first one since the end of the coronavirus pandemic - are out and causing a furore in Austria.

Burgenland keeps a 30 percent provincial tax on ORF contribution

As Austria transitions from the GIS fee to an ORF contribution from everyone on January 1st, 2024, Burgenland will be one of the few federal states to retain its provincial levy. This levy will remain at the current level of 30 percent, meaning that Burgenland households will pay an additional € 4.59 per month on top of the € 15.30 ORF contribution. This will bring the total monthly fee for Burgenland residents to € 19.89.

The new ORF contribution is designed to be fairer and more transparent than the GIS fee, as it will be levied as a household contribution for all main residences, regardless of the broadcasting devices there. This means that significantly more people will be required to pay the contribution.

The Burgenland provincial government has defended its decision to retain the provincial levy, arguing that it is necessary to support local culture and media. The levy will also raise an additional € 1.35 million per year for the Burgenland Cultural Promotion Fund, which helps regional cultural projects.

Austria increases its defence budget again

Austria has announced a significant increase in its defence budget, citing the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. This marked the first time the Austrian defence budget has surpassed four billion euros - reaching € 4.02 billion.

Defence Minister Claudia Tanner revealed the budget hike during a speech to the National Council. She explained that the increased funding would be crucial in strengthening Austria's armed forces and ensuring the country's security amidst the escalating global tensions.

"The current military and political situation in the world necessitates a robust defence posture," Minister Tanner emphasised. "This enhanced funding will allow us to modernise our military equipment, invest in training, and bolster our overall defence capabilities."

Rejection of the EU remains high in Austria

A recent Eurobarometer survey showed that Austrians continue to hold a particularly negative attitude towards the European Union. The survey, published on Wednesday, found that only 42 percent of Austrians view EU membership favourably, while 22 percent consider it a negative development. This marks the lowest approval rating among all 27 EU member states.

The survey also revealed that Austrians are among the most sceptical about the benefits of EU membership. A mere 55 percent of respondents believed that EU membership had been a net positive for Austria, the lowest figure in Europe. In contrast, over 90 percent of Lithuania, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Malta respondents expressed a positive outlook on EU membership's impact on their respective countries.

Despite these reservations, Austrians acknowledge the significant influence of EU decisions on their daily lives. Nearly three-quarters of participants in the survey indicated that EU policies affect their everyday experiences. This sentiment is reflected across the EU, with 70 percent of respondents recognising the EU's impact.

Viennese supermarkets closed due to mice

Following the recent closure of an Interspar branch in Hernals due to pest control, another Interspar store, located in the mall in Wien-Mitte, has also been temporarily shut down to address a mouse infestation, KURIER reported.

According to a company spokesperson, the infestation at the Wien-Mitte store is similar to the one that forced the closure of the Hernals location. However, they emphasised that the situation is not "dramatic" and that the store is undergoing a thorough cleaning.

This is the second Interspar branch in Vienna to be affected by a mouse infestation in recent weeks. The Hernals store was closed at the end of November after mice were found to have entered the shopping centre from a nearby construction site.

