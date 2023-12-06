Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Police investigate series of robberies on night trains

Several travellers have come forward stating they had their luggage, handbags and belongings stolen at night during trips with Austria's ÖBB night trains, according to a Kurier report.

Salzburg police are aware of the reports and there is an ongoing investigation, with surveillance video being analysed, spokesperson Valerie Bachler told the Kurier report.

A dedicated task force has been established to address similar cases and conduct thorough investigations. "Continuous scrutiny and analysis of video surveillance footage by our team aim to identify culprits, ascertain their connections, and facilitate their apprehension," Bachler said.

The report added that precise details regarding the number of thefts or robberies were unavailable.

Austria's rail company ÖBB sent out a statement highlighting the company’s safety measures, including the several lock systems available for travellers in couchettes and sleeper coaches.

"Transport companies cannot be held liable for the wrongful actions of third parties. Nonetheless, several measures have been implemented on our night trains to guarantee our passengers' safety," emphasised ÖBB spokesperson Daniel Pinka.

Students in Austria are doing much worse in math

In the most recent Pisa study conducted after the global disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the overall results across the OECD displayed a considerable decline compared to previous surveys.

Austria experienced a noticeable drop in math performance, while the reading scores didn't show statistically significant decreases and the science results remained nearly unchanged.

The Pisa 2022 study encompassed approximately 690,000 15- and 16-year-old students globally, with over 6,200 participants from more than 300 Austrian schools.

In the primary area of mathematics, the OECD's average score decreased from 489 points in 2018 to 472. Historically, the mathematics scores in previous Pisa studies had fluctuated by no more than four points compared to earlier assessments, according to a report by the daily Der Standard.



Although the decline was less in Austria than the OECD average, it still decreased by twelve points—from 499 to 487.

Despite the dip in math scores, Austria remains above the OECD average. Education Minister Martin Polaschek expressed contentment despite the decline in math results, saying that Austria has weathered the challenges of the pandemic better than many other countries.

Snow warning in the east of Austria

The UBIMET storm centre issued initial snow warnings on Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. An orange warning is in effect for the entire Burgenland, eastern Lower Austria, parts of southeast Styria, and specific districts of Vienna (2, 20, 21, and 22). Neighbouring areas, including the rest of Vienna, are under a yellow warning.

Tuesday will see predominant cloud cover and light snowfall spreading from the west. Snow levels may ascend to around 700 meters in Vorarlberg. Freezing rain might occur in Upper Austria and western Lower Austria. Some glimpses of sunshine are anticipated along the eastern fringes of the Alps.

Later in the day, snowfall will resume across the northern Alps, with sleet expected in lower areas. Winds will generally remain light and variable.

Wednesday is forecasted to remain predominantly overcast and wintry. Snowfall, especially in the east, may descend to lower elevations, with intermittent sleet in low-lying regions.

Snow or sleet showers will likely advance from the west toward Vorarlberg and western Lower Austria. Occasional appearances of the sun may be seen in East Tyrol. Winds are expected to be weak to moderate, predominantly coming from westerly directions.

Austria's National Bank expects core inflation to fall from 2024

According to a forecast by Austria's National Bank OeNB, Austria anticipates a surge in the core inflation rate (excluding energy and food) to reach 7.4 percent in 2023 (compared to 5.1 percent in 2022).

It is then projected to decrease gradually to 4.9 percent in 2024 and further to 3.4 percent in 2025, indicating persistent levels above the long-term average throughout the forecast period.

In comparison, the September 2023 forecast for the eurozone expects an inflation rate of 5.1 percent in 2023, followed by declines to 2.9 percent in 2024 and 2.2 percent in 2025.

