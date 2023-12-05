Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Criticism of study on short-haul flights

The Salzburg chapter of "Scientists for Future" has raised objections to a study commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce, claiming that the methodologies employed in this research fail to meet scientific benchmarks, according to an ORF report.

In early November, the aviation division of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber unveiled the now-controversial document. In this paper, the consulting firm Hoeffinger Solutions argued that discontinuing short-haul flights between Salzburg and Vienna would not yield any reductions in CO2 emissions but only lead to a shift in emission sources. The study posited that travellers would increasingly resort to using cars.

Following the paper's presentation, Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), the state transport officer, also advocated reinstating Salzburg-Vienna flights.

However, the assertions within the paper were refuted by Salzburg's "Scientists for Future." Per passenger kilometre, they argued that a short-haul flight generates four times the CO2 emissions of a journey in a fuel-powered car. Even a train trip produces only a hundredth of the carbon dioxide emitted during a domestic flight, as per data from the Federal Environment Agency.

Moreover, the Chamber of Commerce-commissioned paper lacks scientific rigour, stated Jens Blechert, the Salzburg representative for Scientists for Future. The research lacks transparency in data usage, methodological explanations, and review by "independent experts." Consequently, it is seen not as a study but more as a "strategy paper for the aviation-related economy", the group said.

In response, the Chamber of Commerce vehemently rejected these criticisms, ORF added.

READ ALSO: Austria’s KlimaTicket public transport pass available on phone apps

Advertisement

How to dress for the cold weather in Austria

While those living near the Alps may be used to subzero temperatures, the cold front hitting Vienna has caught many - especially foreigners - off guard. Here's how to dress for the cold spell in Austria.

Climate group investigated on suspicion of forming a criminal organisation

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the climate protection group Letzte Generation on suspicion of forming a criminal organisation, the daily newspaper Der Standard has reported.

This investigation targets several members, confirmed spokeswoman Judith Ziska to APA, citing recent protests. These demonstrations involved protesters using a mixture of sand and superglue to firmly attach themselves to the southern highway (A2) and the Vienna Ringstrasse.

Ziska said: "The protests have now escalated to a new level." According to the public prosecutor's office, the initial suspicion stemmed from the severe disruption caused to freeways and transportation centres, considered critical infrastructure.

Additionally, specialised equipment was necessary to remove the activists from the road, as explained by Ziska.

Responding to these allegations, representatives from Last Generation denounced the "criminalisation of peaceful protests" on Monday and reiterated their calls to politicians. Activist Laila Fuisz stated, "Once the Climate Council's recommendations are implemented, our protests will no longer be required." Spokesperson Marina Hagen-Canaval added, "We are resolute in continuing our actions until the government begins implementing the Climate Council's recommendations."

READ ALSO: The new train routes connecting Austria to parts of Europe in 2024

Advertisement

Israeli government warns against travelling to Austria

Israel's government has increased the risk level for its citizens travelling to Austria to the second of five levels due to a notable rise in hate speech, attempted attacks, and anti-Semitism. This adjustment is part of an overall reassessment of travel advice following increased threats and tensions observed since the start of the Gaza war.

Israel has revised its travel guidance, elevating the warning levels for several countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, among others. Continuous assessments have been carried out since the Gaza conflict began, revealing heightened threats.

According to Israel's National Security Staff, there's been a notable surge in incitement, attempted attacks, and anti-Semitic incidents across multiple regions.

Comparatively, Austria and several other European nations now share the same risk level as countries like Ukraine, currently affected by conflict. Now, the highest of the five warning levels is not in effect anywhere. Still, the second-highest level is prevalent in several countries worldwide, including Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman, Sudan, and Tunisia.

READ ALSO: Why did Austria vote against a Gaza ceasefire?

Advertisement

Several provinces increase politicians' salaries by 4.85 pe cent

Several provinces intend to adopt the federal government's suggestion to increase politicians' salaries by half the rate of inflation, Der Standard reported.

Starting in January, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, and Upper Austria will see a 4.85 percent rise in the salaries of state politicians. In contrast, Burgenland has decided on no salary increase for its politicians. Carinthia is taking a different approach, planning for a 9.7 percent increase in politicians' salaries, but this adjustment will come into effect in July 2024.

Despite the adjustment factor indicating a 9.7 percent increase in politicians' salaries in the upcoming year, considering the notably high inflation in 2024, the federal government has proposed a zero pay raise for top politicians at the federal level. This includes the Federal President, government members, the President of the National Council, and heads of parliamentary groups.

Members of the National Council and Federal Council, as well as the President of the Federal Council, are set to receive half the inflation compensation, which amounts to 4.85 percent. While there is a "recommendation" for the provinces to adhere to this suggestion and only increase salaries by half, there are no definitive guidelines.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: The different ways of terminating a job contract in Austria

Advertisement

ID-Austria replaces HandySignatur today

Starting Tuesday, the outdated cell phone signature (Handy Signatur) will be replaced by the more modern ID-Austria, marking a significant transition in digital identification.

The State Secretariat for Digitalization and Telecommunications reports that around 1.8 million individuals are already registered with ID-Austria, enabling access to over 400 connected services. Additionally, 442,291 activated digital driving licenses and 83,524 proofs of age are available on the ID platform.

The pilot phase of ID-Austria, initiated in the summer of 2021, concludes on Tuesday, December 5, ushering in the full-fledged operation of the state's digital identity. Officials emphasised that all functionalities accessible through the previous cell phone signature, established at the end of 2009, will remain feasible via ID-Austria. The transition process can be swiftly completed online, ensuring a seamless shift.

For assistance or guidance related to ID-Austria, individuals can access the "ID-Austria" section on the oesterreich.gv.at platform. Support is also available through the service line via phone at +43171123-884466 or email at buergerse[email protected] for those needing help with the transition.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Austria’s new digital ID

Advertisement



If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].