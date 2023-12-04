Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrian government wants to speed up work permit processes

The Austrian government is intensifying efforts to address the shortage of skilled workers, a growing concern impacting businesses and the economy. Authorities are taking proactive steps to tackle this challenge, broadcaster ORF has reported.

An "inter-ministerial strategy committee" is being established to streamline and advise on initiatives, the report said, quoting a federal statement. The goal is to annually grant at least 15,000 individuals a Red-White-Red Card, Austria's work permit, by 2027.

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs will coordinate this committee, which will look into refining procedures and pinpointing target countries for skilful workforce recruitment.

What are the best Christmas markets in Austria according to the locals?

Although there are more than a few Austrian Christmas markets that might well be described as tourist traps – a new survey rates which ones are particularly loved by Austrians themselves.

The centre-left leader wants to expand 1450 health service

Centre-left SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has unveiled plans to reduce the waiting period for specialist appointments to a maximum of two weeks, Austrian media has reported.

According to the plans presented by the SPÖ chairman to the APA (Austria Press Agency), the proposal involves using the well-established 1450 hotline, notably recognised since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to connect patients with specialists if they find difficulty securing appointments independently.

In instances where direct appointments are unattainable, Babler proposes that hospitals or social insurance facilitate access.

The recently-elected SPÖ head emphasised that individuals shouldn't feel compelled to arrange private doctor visits, stating, "We advocate for state-guaranteed medical care within a 14-day window." He wants to establish a legal entitlement to this through a "Treatment Guarantee Act."

He said that, despite individuals contributing to health insurance throughout their lives, they often do not receive the necessary medical attention.



Thousands left without power after snowstorm

Around 20,000 households in Styria's Murtal Valley experienced over 24 hours of power outage, accompanied by disruptions in parts of the mobile phone network, Kurier reported. The cause was heavy snowfall, which caused the collapse of a high-voltage power line tower in Weißkirchen near Judenburg. The situation was only resolved on Sunday afternoon.

The disrupted cell phone network left several retirement homes without phone connectivity. While most homes had emergency power for light, heating remained cut off, the report added. The Red Cross extended support with hot drinks and blankets as a "simple but immediate solution".

Families, especially those with children, were advised to seek shelter with relatives or friends outside the affected area.

Additionally, the Red Cross assisted at Judenburg station, where two ÖBB trains had halted on Saturday due to the power failure. Around 200 passengers were provided blankets and hot drinks to alleviate the situation.

Austria's football squad faces a difficult draw at the Euro 2024

During the draw ceremony in Hamburg, the Austrian national team, known as the Red-White-Red team, was handed a challenging route to the round of 16, facing powerhouse teams like multiple world and European champions France and the European champions of 1988, the Netherlands.

The draw, conducted by former Dutch team star Wesley Sneijder, placed Austria from pot two against France. Then, the Dutch team and the victor from play-off path A, comprising Wales, Finland, Estonia, and Poland, were added. The play-off will be decided in March.

The Austrian team's journey in the European Championship Group D begins with a match against France on June 17th (9 pm) in Düsseldorf. Following this, they'll confront the play-off winner on June 21st and the Netherlands on June 25th, both at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Both matches scheduled in Berlin will kick off at 6 pm.

Financial Times names the Vienna Christmas market one of the best in the world

Vienna's renowned Christmas market, an annual magnet for thousands of visitors, has earned a spot in the Financial Times' compilation of the world's top Christmas markets. Highlighted in the article, the market received acclaim for its recent strides in sustainability, its emphasis on predominantly organic vendors, and its celebration of local culture - such as the "finest Austrian schnitzel".

The city was also mentioned as the "original pioneer of the Christmas market as we know it today" after Duke Albrecht I’s original December Krippenmarkt in 1296.

Besides Vienna, the Financial Times' list features offerings from various global locations, including Chicago, San Francisco, and Singapore, as well as several European cities like Dresden and Tallinn.

