Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Inflation up 5.4 percent in November

Christmas in Austria is going to be more expensive this year, as inflation remains at a fairly steady 5.4 percent – without any evidence that it’ll slow any further soon.

Statistics Austria says that while inflation has slowed from highs of over ten percent per month last year and around 7.5 percent this summer, Austria is likely stuck with this current inflation rate for a while to come.

The main reason is that falling energy prices have less of a dampening effect on overall price increases than they did before – mainly due to how fast grocery prices are rising.

More funding to be available for updating Austrian heating systems

The federal government’s Climate Ministry is looking to up the amount of support people can get for changing out their old gas heating systems for modern heat pumps.

While the pumps tend to be more energy-efficient and climate-friendly, the upfront costs of installing them are high.

As of 2024, up to 75 percent of those costs could be covered by various federal and state subsidies, according to plans from the Climate Ministry.

The Austrian government is looking to up support for installing more energy-efficient and climate-friendly heat pumps. Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

Concretely, this could see the amount of available subsidy for changing out old gas heating systems doubled.

A final decision is expected December 12th.

Austria short of flu vaccines

Austria’s Medical Association (ÖÄK) is sounding the alarm over low stocks of the seasonal flu vaccine.

Stocks typically set aside for over 65s are now completely sold out – and current quotas make it difficult to order more. Some family doctors have run out of their stock.

ÖÄK says that’s a situation that needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

But Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) says only half of the ordered doses have been used. If a patient’s normal doctor has run out, he suggests trying another practice to see if they have some.

Everything that changes in Austria in December

The last month of the year comes with quite a number of new events and changes to be aware of, as the holiday season kicks off and the country prepares for 2024. We round up the most important developments.

Friday weather

Prepare for further deluges of snow and a deep freeze in temperatures in some locations.

Heavy snow is expected in much of the country, particularly in the Alps, Upper Austria, and in Vienna. Alpine communities could see temperatures as low as -15C over the weekend.

The south will be less affected, but still have temperatures below freezing, with snow falling at elevations of about 2000m and above.

