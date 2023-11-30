Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

More traffic controls on the way for Styria during Advent season

According to police, every week sees an alcohol-related vehicle accident in Styria.

Traffic incidents have increased in the region and police say they will be carrying out more checks during the Advent season. This year, there were already 150,000 alcohol checks and more than 2,300 reports in the first

half of the year.

"This is intended to increase the control pressure in the population, and the number of accidents and the number of people killed show that we have to take measures here.", said police chief inspector fritz Grundnig.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Retail strikes in Salzburg

Workers with food wholesalers Transgourmet and Metro, along with Interspar in Europark and the drugstore chain dm, are going on strike this Thursday due to the renewed failure of collective bargaining negotiations.

At Europark, Interspar employees will stop working from 7:30 am and dm employees from 9:00 am, each for one to one and a half hours.

On Friday, a strike is planned at all major food and drugstores in the town of Hallein outside Salzburg. Whether the shops will remain closed is up to the companies, according to the union. In Salzburg alone, almost 40,000 workers are engaged in the retail sector.

Advertisement

Forest summit: €36 million goes to Tyrol's forests

After summer storm damage to Tyrol's forests, two-thirds of the damaged wood has now been processed. At a forestry summit on Wednesday, it was decided that €36 million will be made available for the reforestation. "It is crucial to preserve the protective function of the forest," expressed Agriculture and Forestry Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP).

Austria was hit with particularly strong winds and storms in summer 2023. (Photo by Tanya Gorelova / Pexels)

During several strong storms in July, large number of trees were torn down or bent in the Tyrolean forests, and 600,000 cubic metres of damaged wood were spread on an area of 2,000 hectares.

"Up to six million trees are needed in the next two years alone to reforest the damaged areas in North and East Tyrol and to restore the protective function of the forest in the medium to long term," said Deputy Governor Josef Geisler (ÖVP).

READ ALSO: Storms cause damage and travel disruption throughout Austria

Advertisement

Upper Austria police warn of bail scams

Police in Upper Austria are once again warning the public about fraudulent calls during the Christmas season. On Wednesday, criminals managed to scam a 70-year-old woman from Linz out of €10,000 with a bail fraud.

Scammers working in the Linz area pretend to be police officers or prosecutors on the phone, claiming that family members have caused a traffic accident. They emphasize the necessity of paying bail to prevent the family member from facing arrest.

The police warn against being pressured by such calls. Neither the police nor the public prosecutor's office ask for money over the phone. They recommend ending the call immediately and calling the police.

Tourism industry calls for more seasonal workers

Just ahead of the winter season, Salzburg's tourism sector is raising alarms. Reports suggest that approximately 4,000 seasonal positions remain unfilled. The Chamber of Commerce is urging the federal government to increase the quota for third-country seasonal workers, as the quota has already been exhausted.

Normally, around 1,200 non-EU seasonal workers find employment in the province of Salzburg. During the winter months of December, January, and February, this number can normally be extended to 1,850. This year though, more are needed.



Even so, the Ministry of Labour says there are currently no plans to increase the quota.

READ ALSO: How to find a winter sports job in Austria