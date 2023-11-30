Five things you should know if you need a dentist in Austria

Advertisement

Health insurance covers basic things

All Austrian residents receive a personal E-card, the European Health Insurance Card. This card is all you need to make medical appointments in Austria, including visits to the dentist. Visitors in the country can also access dental care, but it is common for them to pay upfront at the clinic and later submit the receipt to their insurance or travel insurance company to claim the cost back.

In Austria, basic dental treatments are covered by state care and include check-ups, x-ray images, amalgam fillings and orthodontic treatments for children. For most other procedures, you will have to pay. Each region in Austria organizes its own health and dental care offerings. This means that for more extensive treatments and specialized care, it can be necessary to travel to bigger cities such as Vienna or Graz.

It may be important to take into consideration that the advertising regulations of the Austrian Dental Association prohibit dentists from publishing prices for services. This means that you will only know how much a treatment costs after an examination by a dentist. In general, this is because every procedure is different and adapted to each individual.

English-speaking dentists

Most Austrian dentists speak good English, but it is more likely to find one of them in a city, than in the countryside. To make sure that the dentist you visit speaks good English, or maybe another desired language, it is good to look them up online in advance. Searching online make it easy to find dental clinics or individual dentists in your area.

Many clinics list the languages spoken by their employees. Websites like DocFinder or Herold are commonly used in Austria to find this kind of information.

Private dental care

Private dental care in Austria runs separately from the public healthcare system. Choosing private dental care typically comes with more flexibility and you can receive additional services that are not covered by public insurance.

Private dental care often includes a wider range of services compared to basic public coverage. This can include specialized treatment, cosmetic dental care and a more extensive selection of dental procedures. Private care may also offer other advantages such as treatments with the latest technology, advanced forms of treatments and less waiting times to increase comfort.

The cost of private dental care depends on whether you want coverage outside of Austria as well as inside; together with the extent of treatments you wish to cover. In general, private dental care usually includes higher costs, and patients often need to pay for the services out-of-pocket. The costs vary based on the specific treatment and the dentist's fees.

Going to Hungary and Romania are popular alternatives

Hungary is the most popular destination for dental tourists from Austria.

Over the last decades, prices for dental care in Western Europe have increased and thereby created a market for high-quality dental care at an affordable price in other places. Hungary is often a cheaper alternative for some dental procedures, even if you include costs for accommodation and travel. The city of Sopron, just across the border from

Austria, has become a dental centre and many Austrian residents travel there for treatments.

The border town of Sopron in western Hungary lies within a renowned wine region. But the town itself has plenty of history on offer, including dental tourism. Photo: Pexels, Istvan Balogh

Hungarian dental clinics are known for maintain high standard of quality and expertise. The clinics are attracting patients in search of reliable and professional dental services. The country is known for offering a wide range of treatments, including implantology and cosmetic dentistry.

Many patients travel to Hungary for specific procedures or expertise not yet available in their country.

Lately, Romania is also becoming a more popular destination for Austrian dental tourism. It is mainly common for Austrians to travel to Romania for their expertise in implantology at affordable prices. In Romania, an implant costs around €450, while in Austria, an implant typically costs at least €1,500. Teeth whitening is also said to be way less expensive in Romania.

Emergency dental care

If you have an emergency problem with your teeth, Austria offers emergency dental assistance all over the country. If you need emergency care, check with local dental practices to inquire about their availability for urgent issues.

Bigger cities often offer specific clinics for emergency dental assistance. In Vienna, for example, the Emergency Clinic of the University Clinic of Dentistry is open every day from 8:00 to 13:00, including weekends and holidays.

The clinic has an agreement with all major insurers in Austria and is thereby covered by your Austrian social security insurance. It is important to take into consideration that many students work in this clinic and that the quality of the treatments can wary.

In critical cases, especially if you experience significant swelling or pain, you can contact the emergency medical services (Rettungsdienst) by calling 144. They will provide guidance and transportation to the hospital if needed.

