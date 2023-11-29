What you need to know about registering for Austria's new ORF tax

Advertisement

Previously, the fees each household paid were based on a number of factors, including what TV and radio devices people had in their homes. In 2022, this law was found to be unconstitutional, and a new solution had to be found.

Starting January 1st, 2024, each household will need to pay a fee of €15.30 per month, with individual states allowed to add their own surcharge on top. Burgenland, Styria, Salzburg and Tyrol have indicated that this will be the case from January. Those with a second home will also need to pay an additional monthly fee.

Failure to register, or the supplying of false information could be met with a fine of up to €2,180.

People who have not previously paid a licensing fee - for example, those who have just moved to the country - are urged to register actively using their primary residence address. According to GIS, the most straightforward registration method is through orf.beitrag.at, accessible by desktop or smartphone.

Advertisement

The GIS, the subsidiary responsible for collecting and administering the ORF fee, has outlined the necessary steps to facilitate this transition in a recent press release: Individuals already registered with GIS and have a subscriber number don't need to take any action. Their information, including payment agreements, will transfer to the updated system, maintaining existing exemptions.

Since its formation in the 1950s, ORF now operates three national radio stations, nine regional stations (one for each federal state) and six TV stations. The broadcaster is also steadily building an online presence, including streaming and news websites.