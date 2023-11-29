Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Vienna hospitals struggling with staff shortages

Vienna's hospitals continue to grapple with staff shortages amid a combination of existing shortages and the current surge in colds and COVID-19 cases, according to a Der Standard report. This shortage, attributed to both heightened patient numbers and increased medical staff absences, has resulted in 915 beds being unavailable within the Vienna Healthcare Association (Wigev) as of Monday.

To address the rise in COVID-19 cases, the municipal hospital operator has initiated precautionary measures. Symptomatic patients are now being tested, even for mild symptoms, with positive cases either isolated or grouped together. Staff in contact with potentially infected individuals are advised to wear masks.

However, there's no blanket mandate for mask-wearing or mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to Wigev. Vienna's General Hospital, the AKH, on the other hand, announced compulsory testing for all inpatient admissions starting Tuesday, with consent from the individuals involved.

The shortage of medical personnel, especially in nursing, remains a pressing concern. Recent figures indicate that approximately 92 percent of positions are filled, leaving over eight percent vacant.

Efforts to address this include significant expansions in training programs for nurses and doctors, with 1,550 and 1,400 individuals, respectively, undergoing training. The city also disclosed plans to bolster allowances for hospital staff from February 1st, 2024, allocating € 150 million for this purpose. Negotiations for a new salary scheme are set to start in 2024, Der Standard added.

In a bid to attract and retain talent, Wigev employees responsible for recruitment receive a € 1,000 bonus if the recruits stay for at least six months. To date, 460 individuals have been successfully recruited through this initiative.

The spectacular Austrian train routes you can take with the Klimaticket

Austria's KlimaTicket allows the bearer to travel around the country using local and regional trains - some of which travel the country's most spectacular lengths of track.

Registrations needed for the new 'ORF tax'

Starting January 1st, 2024, a shift from the former broadcasting fees to the newly established ORF fee will be applied to all primary residences.

The GIS, a subsidiary responsible for the ORF fee, has outlined the necessary steps to facilitate this transition in a recent press release: Individuals already registered with GIS and have a subscriber number don't need to take any action. Their information, including payment agreements, will transfer to the updated system, maintaining existing exemptions.

Under the revamped system, one adult per primary residence will be required to pay a fixed ORF contribution of € 15.30 per month, alongside a potential provincial levy. This local levy is anticipated to be in effect in Burgenland, Styria, Salzburg, and Tyrol in 2024.

Individuals who have not previously paid a licensing fee are urged to register actively using their primary residence address. According to GIS, the most straightforward registration method is through orf.beitrag.at.

Over 40 percent of Austrian teachers have already used AI in everyday school life

A survey conducted by the Austrian federal publishing house ÖBV, involving 334 respondents, revealed that 44 percent of teachers had used artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT in their daily teaching routines.

Among the surveyed educators, 60 percent perceive AI as beneficial in supporting students' learning processes, while 71 percent advocate for introducing AI education in schools. Additionally, teachers desire enhanced training programs and guidelines regarding AI usage.

The survey highlights that three-quarters of participants express interest in AI-focused courses. Furthermore, 61 percent advocate for clearly defined regulations governing AI usage within educational settings, whereas 11 percent support implementing a complete ban.

Among the teachers who use AI tools, their utilisation primarily involves sourcing ideas for lesson planning, creating worksheets, generating customised learning materials for various proficiency levels, and direct integration into classroom activities. Notably, the most frequently used AI tools reported were ChatGPT (97 percent), DeepL (39 percent), and Dall-E (11 percent).

Austrian retail prepares strike

The employers expressed their dismay after the recent collective bargaining session for the retail sector on Tuesday evening.

Austrian media cited workers' intentions to conduct initial warning strikes at selected locations across Austria from November 30th to December 3rd, without giving a specific timeline or announcing the stores and shops that would close.

This decision comes after "the considerable gap" between the expectations of the unions on behalf of the employees and the proposals put forth by the employers.

Austrian schools are becoming more diverse

A study unveiled by representatives from the Vienna Chamber of Labour (AK Wien) and experts from various organisations on Monday highlighted a growing number of students with a migrant background.

The research, conducted by scientists Oliver Gruber and Barbara Herzog-Punzensberger on behalf of the Vienna Chamber of Labour, revealed a notable shift in student demographics between 2012 and 2017, Der Standard reported.

In 2012, approximately 25 percent of students did not have both parents born in Austria. By 2017, this figure had increased to around 32 percent. Moreover, the study observed a rise in the number of students growing up in a "binational" setting, with one parent born in Austria and the other abroad. This category expanded from under nine percent in 2012 to 12.5 percent by 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the study noted an uptick in the percentage of students whose first language is not German.

In 2012, 24 percent of students reported a mother tongue other than German; by 2017, this figure rose to 29 percent. The disparity across federal states was evident, with Vienna witnessing over half of its students (59 percent) having a non-German mother tongue in 2017, while Carinthia recorded only 17 percent in the same category. Vienna and Vorarlberg saw the most significant increase, each rising by eight percentage points.

