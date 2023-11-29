Austria property giant Signa to file for insolvency

Advertisement

"Despite considerable efforts in recent weeks, the necessary liquidity for

an out-of-court restructuring could not be sufficiently secured, so Signa

Holding GmbH is applying for restructuring proceedings with

self-administration," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Signa said it would present plans for the company's

restructuring by the end of the month.

Rene Benko -- one of Austria's richest men -- founded Signa in 2000 and has

grown it into a conglomerate with interests from real estate to media.

In its press release on Wednesday, Signa said its retail investments "did

not bring the expected success" with the sector under "severe economic

pressure" in Europe, while also citing a "negative impact on business

development in the real estate sector in recent months".

The company said it would initiate insolvency proceedings at a Vienna court

on Wednesday. "The aim is the orderly continuation of operational business operations

within the framework of self-administration and the sustainable restructuring

of the company," it added.



The restructuring proceedings fall under insolvency proceedings in Austria.

Several Signa projects, including the construction of a landmark high-rise

in Germany, have ground to a halt, as the construction sector is hit by higher

borrowing costs and surging material prices.



With offices in Austria, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Switzerland, Signa

has holdings worth 27 billion euros ($29 billion) and projects worth 25

billion euros in development, according to its website.