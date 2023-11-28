Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

More than 110,000 people are on sick leave due to COVID and flu

Last week, over 110,000 people in Austria were absent from work due to COVID-19, influenza, or flu-like diseases. Statistics from ÖGK policyholders, Austria's largest public health insurer, indicated that more than 400 individuals were specifically impacted by influenza ("real flu"), while over 84,000 stayed home due to flu-like symptoms. ÖGK's chief physician, Andreas Krauter, highlighted a noticeable uptick in sick days via a statement on Monday.

Krauter emphasised the efficacy of masks in offering reliable protection against infection and curtailing further transmission. He particularly stressed the importance of considering this protective measure for individuals with underlying health risks. "For them and everyone else, we recommend vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza. Washing your hands is also important", he said in a press release.



In total, ÖGK recorded 297,000 individuals afflicted by various illnesses or injuries and registered for sick leave during the last week.

Abortions are possible for the first time at Bregenz Regional Hospital

For the first time in Vorarlberg, individuals seeking abortion services can now access this procedure within a hospital setting. As reported by orf.at, a designated telephone hotline has been established to facilitate appointments at Bregenz State Hospital.

Women can call the "consultation hour for abortions within the framework of the time limit regulation" on 05574/401-7900, available every Tuesday and Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Michael Rohde, the head of gynaecology and obstetrics at LKH Bregenz, confirmed that a trained staff member will handle incoming calls, ORF said. The aim is to perform the procedure promptly, scheduling weekly appointments depending on the demand.

The decision to offer abortion services in the public hospital was a controversial one in Austria. It was made by local authorities after the only doctor in the province who performed the procedure was set to retire.

Austrians are sceptic about science and dissatisfied with politics

Ongoing concerns regarding confidence in science among Austrians persist, following findings from the Science Barometer conducted by the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), as reported by Der Standard. The survey, initiated last year due to heightened scientific scepticism amid the pandemic, unveils a nuanced trend in public perception.

The latest survey, the second in the series, reveals a slight increase in confidence levels, with 73 percent of respondents expressing trust in science and research—a modest uptick of three percent from 2022. Nonetheless, approximately a quarter of the population remains sceptical. Six percent display little to no confidence in Austrian scientific endeavours, a slight decrease from the previous year's seven percent.

The comprehensive survey engaged 1,500 Austrians via online and telephone interviews conducted in September.

In a separate study reported by Der Standard, dissatisfaction with political affairs in Austria is prevalent, although a significant majority opposes the notion of new elections. Approximately 71 percent of Austrians surveyed believe that the current federal government is not effectively managing the country's issues, as per a Linz-based Market-Instituts survey.

Moreover, insights from an extrapolation of voting intentions among 800 respondents representative of the Austrian electorate highlight potential outcomes in a national election scenario. The extrapolation suggests that the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) could secure 30 percent of the votes, surpassing the centre-left SPÖ at 24 percent and the centre-right ÖVP at 20 percent.



Leashed dog stolen from outside supermarket

A peculiar incident unfolded in Dornbirn, Vorarlberg, on Sunday involving the theft of a French bulldog. The dog owner had secured her pet outside a supermarket at Dornbirn station while she went shopping. However, upon her return, the dog was missing.

Reported around 4:00 pm on Sunday, the distraught owner promptly contacted the authorities and filed a complaint. Despite a search around the railroad station, the city of Dornbirn confirmed an unsuccessful attempt to locate the missing dog. Subsequently, the owner resorted to social media, issuing a missing pet alert and describing the alleged perpetrator.

Following online postings, a man was identified. He had untied the dog from the store and taken it with him. Authorities tracked down the French bulldog at the accused individual's residence, reuniting the pet with its owner. The accused explained that he assumed the dog had been abandoned.

In light of this incident, the police advise against leaving dogs tied up outside stores without supervision. Ideally, the pet should remain within sight or be entrusted to a reliable individual. Legally, dogs are considered property and, therefore, susceptible to theft. Such an offence can result in a penalty of up to six months in prison.

