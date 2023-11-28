The spectacular Austrian train routes you can take with the Klimaticket

Advertisement

For €1,095, the annual KlimaTicket connects ticket holders with the ÖBB and a wide host of local transport partners across the country. With Austria being a country of soaring peaks and spectacular countryside, this means you can get five star views for around €3 per day.

Here's a list of some of our favourite train journeys accessible via the KlimaTicket. As always, it's always a good idea to check the ÖBB journey planner to avoid any delays or disappointments when setting off.

Semmeringbahn (Mürzzuschlag - Gloggnitz)

The world's first alpine railway is a great place to start when discussing scenic rail journeys.

Between 1848 and 1854, thousands of workers were brought to the 'biggest construction site in Europe' to construct 42 kilometres of track between Mürzzuschlag in Styria and Gloggnitz in Lower Austria.

Passengers on this rail line cross sixteen viaducts and pass through fifteen tunnels as they wind around and move through peaks of the Rax mountain range.

How to get there: Ideal for daytrippers from Vienna, you can catch a direct train from Vienna-Meidling to Mürzzuschlag (approximately 1.5 hours travel) and continue on any of the OBB trains heading towards Gloggnitz (taking about an hour).

One of the viaducts taking trains through the Rax mountain range on the Semmeringbahn. Photo: Pixabay / Mario Eppinger

Salzkammergutbahn (Bad Ischl to Halstatt)

The roughly 21km section of the Salzkammergutbahn between the spa resort of Bad Ischl and the lakeside town of Hallstatt is described as one of Austria's most beautiful track sections.

Stretching across parts of Upper Austria, Styria and Salzburg, the 'Salzkammergut' region has been home to salt miners for thousands of years, making it prosperous. This is reflected in the luxurious surroundings of Bad Ischi and the picture book village of Hallstatt, which attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.

How to get there: Salzburg is close enough that this is an excellent day trip for those visiting the city. Catch the Westbahn from Salzburg to Attnang-Puchheim and another OBB train to Bad Ischl (approximately 2 hours travel). The section of track between Bad Ischl and Hallstatt takes about 25 minutes.

The village of Hallstatt, one end of the spectacular Salzkammergutbahn track between Bad Ischl and Hallstatt. Photo: Pixabay / Holdi2017

Unterinntalbahn/Giselabahn (Innsbruck - Salzburg)

Many commuters who wish to travel between Innsbruck and Salzburg take a train that passes through Germany. Arguably, this avoids one of Austria's most scenic train rides. Those who opt for a longer route catch the Unterinntalbahn along the Lower Inn Valley, then switch trains in Schwarzach-St. Veit onto the Giselabahn towards Salzburg, which grants spectacular views of castles, monasteries, and some of the country's most fabulous ski resorts.

How to get there: From either end, catch regional trains towards Schwarzach-St. Veit and change there towards your ultimate destination. This will take approximately 2.5 hours, depending on the time of day. About fifteen trains per day run via each of these routes.

Trains departing Innsbruck towards Schwarzach-St. Veit travel along the scenic Unterinntal. Photo: Pexels / Niklas Jaromin

Mittenwaldbahn (Innsbruck - Seefeld)

Part of the Mittenwaldbahn that connects Innsbruck to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany and to Munich, this 20-kilometre track has to climb over half a kilometre in altitude. It passes by the domineering Martinswand (St Martin's Wall), a sheer rock face and makes for some genuinely spectacular shorts if you're a photographer. It's also a frequent commuter route, and locals will highlight the best landscape snap opportunities.

How to get there: Trains depart Innsbruck for Seefeld every thirty minutes. The trip itself takes around forty minutes.

From Innsbruck, the Mittenwaldbahn climbs over 650 metres to the alpine plateau containing Seefeld. Photo: Region Seefeld