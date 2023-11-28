Austria's KlimaTicket public transport pass available on phone apps

Advertisement

From Monday November 27th, users of the ÖBB, WESTbahn and Wiener Linien smartphone apps are able to display their KlimaTicket in a digital format.

Adding the ticket to the apps is a simple process of updating the apps and entering Klimaticket credentials - number, name and postal code - for verification.

For those who wish to purchase a new KlimaTicket, they will still need to visit a service centre of one the ticket's partners, and provide a photo and official identification. KlimaTicket holders are also requested to keep their photo identification with them, in the event that a ticket controller wishes to check their ticket's validity.

The KlimaTicket costs €1,095 per year for an adult, while those under 25, over 65, or with a recognised disability pay an annual €821. Those on national service, service personnel and some civil servants are eligible for a free KlimaTicket.

In the 2024 federal budget, it was also revealed that the government plans to offer Austrian youth one free KlimaTicket from their 18th birthday. Users would have three years to claim the ticket.

Similar to the Deutschland-Ticket in neighbouring Germany, the KlimaTicket was introduced in an attempt to promote sustainable, climate friendly travel. Debuting in October 2021, it brought over eighteen travel associations together in partnership, granting the use of their services to ticket holders.

To date, over 262,000 Austrians have taken up the offer. According to government figures, most KlimaTicket holders are based in Vienna, with the states of Upper and Lower Austria following close behind.

While it's possible to travel the length and breath of the country using the KlimaTicket, and even visit some border towns in neighbouring countries, it's important to recognise that the tickets are not valid on most cable cars and other forms of specialised passenger travel.