Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Mountain rescue warns of avalanche danger

Over the weekend, the mountain rescue team successfully rescued two individuals from the wintry terrain of Rax, a mountain range between Styria and Lower Austria. The two had been unable to make the descent independently due to the snow conditions. The mountain rescue service warns of a "blatant avalanche danger" for the next few days, according to a report by broadcaster ORF.

The rescue operation presented significant challenges, the report said. The adverse weather conditions hindered telephone communication and made deploying a helicopter or drone impossible.

Multiple Reichenau mountain rescue service teams and an Alpine police officer collaborated in the search effort. Eventually, the father and son were discovered taking refuge in a nearby hut. Safely roped down by the rescuers via the Gaislochsteig, they reached the valley at night.

Given the substantial accumulation of fresh snow coupled with robust winds, rescuers emphasise the importance of planning mountain or ski excursions in the coming days. They highlighted the current pronounced avalanche risk, rated at level three, significantly beyond the tree line.

What direct intercontinental flights can I get from Vienna?

If you are heading home for the holidays plan to visit friends or family in another part of the world, here are some of your direct options from Vienna to non-European destinations.

Austria expects 'early winter' week

Austria anticipates a week marked by variable and early wintry conditions, as outlined in the Geosphere Austria forecast released on Sunday. Despite occasional milder intervals, the need for winter clothing remains essential. Additionally, Friday is projected to bring potentially heavy precipitation.

Monday will see prevailing cloud cover, with fleeting glimpses of sunshine sporadically breaking through. Southern regions may experience slightly lengthier sunny spells in certain areas. Northern and eastern areas might encounter isolated snow, sleet, or rain showers, primarily with the snow line hovering around 500 to 700 meters above sea level.

Later in the day, rainfall is expected in the far west, transitioning into snowfall only at altitudes between 700 to 1,200 meters. Winds will predominantly remain light, occasionally moderate, blowing from southern directions and increasing slightly in mountainous regions. Early morning temperatures are anticipated to range from minus six to plus one degree Celsius, while daytime highs will fluctuate between zero and six degrees Celsius.

The number of asylum applications in Austria fell sharply again

The trend of declining asylum applications continued through October and November. According to data released by the Ministry of the Interior, 9,893 individuals sought asylum in Austria in October, marking a 46 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Provisional figures for November indicate a similar pattern.

Up to October this year, a total of 53,641 asylum applications were filed, indicating a 49 percent decline compared to the first ten months of 2022. The Ministry highlighted a considerable drop in asylum requests, particularly in Burgenland, where law enforcement reported no apprehensions over several days.

The Ministry of the Interior attributes this declining trend to "consistent border point and border area monitoring in Austria". Additionally, the deployment of Austrian police officers to combat smuggling routes abroad has reduced the numbers, they said. International initiatives, such as imposing visa requirements for Indians and Tunisians in Serbia and new repatriation agreements with India and Morocco, have also played a role. Cooperation among EU countries in border protection measures has been highlighted as another contributing factor.

Dog leads police to cannabis plantation

On a Saturday morning in Vienna-Margareten, a wandering husky inadvertently led authorities to its owner's cannabis cultivation site. Police officers encountered the dog outside a supermarket in the Schönbrunner Straße vicinity.

A 42-year-old Italian citizen claimed ownership of the husky at the site but had no identification or proof of ownership; officers faced a challenge as the man lacked any identification or evidence confirming his ownership of the dog. Consequently, they escorted him to his residence.

Upon reaching the man's home, and as he opened his front door, police noticed a strong smell of cannabis. When questioned about it, the individual presented the officers with two jars of the plant, totalling approximately 180 grams. Further investigation led to the discovery and confiscation of 15 cannabis plants on the premises. As a result, the 42-year-old faced legal charges.

The circumstances surrounding why the husky was found at the supermarket initially remained unclear.

