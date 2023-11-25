Small plane crashes in Austria, killing 4 people
Four people died when a plane crashed in Gruenau im Almtal, a village in Upper Austria. An investigation has been opened according to the police.
Austrian police said Saturday that the bodies of four people were recovered after a plane crashed in western Austria.
Shortly after noon, the aircraft crashed near Gruenau im Almtal in the province of Upper Austria, authorities said.
A large-scale search operation was launched after plane debris was found in the mountainous area, which had seen heavy snowfall.
Police said an investigation has been opened into the accident, with the cause of the crash as well as the final destination of the flight still unknown.
The four victims could not immediately be identified.
According to the Aviation Safety Network website, a single-engined Rockwell Commander 112B had taken off from Pribram airport in the Czech Republic and was flying to Medulin in Croatia, Austrian news agency APA reported.
