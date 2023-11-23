Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austria extends border controls with Slovakia to early December

Austria’s federal government – along with the Czech and Polish governments – has extended checks on its border with Slovakia until at least December 3rd.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner says the measure is necessary to “combat the smuggling mafia” and is “an important measure to fight terrorism.”

Austria already has temporary checks on its borders with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Although all of these countries are in the borderless Schengen zone, countries can put temporary checks on their borders if they inform the EU first.

Ministers from Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany will meet on Monday in Budapest to discuss the future of the border checks.

READ ALSO: What’s the reason for Austria’s recent border clampdown?

Huge decline in Vienna homeschooling

Home schooling in the capital has seen a sharp drop since 2021 – at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are now just 350 students in Vienna not being taught in general public schools, down from over 800 in 2021.

The ending of the pandemic and stricter rules around home-schooling are thought to be contributing to the decline – with regular meetings now required between homeschooling parents and education authorities to ensure the child’s learning is progressing.

Reader question: Is home schooling legal in Austria?

Advertisement

Vienna Pensioner Association calls for return of free Covid-19 tests

The capital’s Pensioner Association is calling for Covid-19 antigen tests to be freely available in Vienna pharmacies, following a spike in infections.

Association President Peter Kostelka notes that a single pack of ten can be €15 to €20, and is calling for five tests a month per person to be made available in pharmacies.

Christmas deadlines for posting packages

Have some parcels that really need to make it to their destination abroad by Christmas?

Read our guide for the deadlines you need to meet at the post office – some of which come earlier than you think.

READ ALSO: What are the Christmas deadlines in Austria for posting letters and parcels?

Thursday weather

A huge snow dump is on its way to many parts of Austria.

Precipitation begins starting Thursday evening and extending into Friday and the weekend, with snow starting at around 1000m elevation. However, that’ll sink to 500m by Sunday, with lows below 0C likely leading to snow even in Vienna by Sunday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].