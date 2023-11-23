How much food do Austrians buy for Christmas?

Advertisement

Of all the things Austrians value at Christmas, time with their loved ones is most important (59 percent). And to help get the most out of that time, a full 83 percent make Christmas dinner themselves – to entertain guests at home.

The average Austrian household will have between five and eight guests, not including themselves, over for Christmas dinner – typically celebrated on December 24th.

A new survey by anti-food waste app Too Good to Go finds that most Austrian households buy more food than they’ll end up needing – to be on the safe side. That might also have something to do with grocery store closures that can last for days over the holidays.

Younger households are also more likely than older ones to overbuy – as perhaps experience helps people to make more accurate estimates.

Advertisement

Still though, a massive figure of 80 percent of Austrian households say they have leftovers after Christmas, with a third saying they end up with significantly more than they need. Only about 12 percent actually manage to eat all the food they prepare at Christmas before it goes bad and they end up having to throw some stuff out.

The foods most likely to be thrown out by people in Austria are sweets and cookies, followed by meats, pastries, and side dishes.

Austrian Christmas dinner: The traditional foods and drinks for the festive season