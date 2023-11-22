Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Home association calls for second home tax in Lower Austria

In Lower Austria, discussions regarding taxing secondary residences have resurfaced. The Lower Austrian Association of Municipalities advocated for a second-home tax, similar to models adopted in other federal states.

The recent announcement by the City of Vienna regarding a second home tax, slated to begin in 2025 with an annual fee of € 300 to € 500, depending on the apartment's size, has prompted discussions, according to an ORF report. Lower Austria would be the only federal state without such a levy, according to a statement by the Lower Austrian Association of Municipalities, adding weight to the ongoing talks.

In November 2021, the ÖVP Association of Municipalities and the Social Democratic Lower Austrian Association of Municipal Representatives (GVV) advocated for an infrastructure levy alongside the cessation of the voting right for second homeowners. This measure took effect on June 1st, 2022.

Everything that changes in Austria in December 2023

As you might expect, given it's Christmas time, December is a busy month in Austria with everything from public holidays to changing train timetables as the country gets ready for the new year. Here's an overview of what to expect.

Massive drop in homeschool enrollments

After reaching its peak during the 2021/22 academic year, the count of enrollments for homeschooling has substantially declined in Austria. This data is outlined in a specialised report by the Ministry of Education.

It's anticipated that this year will see a return to pre-pandemic levels, the report said.

Before the pandemic, these withdrawals from public-recognised schools remained relatively steady at 2,300 to 2,600 (about 0.3 percent of school-age children). However, during the 2021/2022 period, these withdrawals spiked to 7,515 (equivalent to one percent of school-age children). Parents reportedly opted for deregistration to prevent their children from adopting measures like mask-wearing, testing and to avoid potential exposure to infections.

New accusations against Austria's centre-right ÖVP

A new recording showing deceased lawyer Christian Pilnacek heavily criticising the centre-right party ÖVP has emerged in Austria, causing yet another controversy surrounding the party of current chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Pilnacek was a prominent lawyer and one of the most powerful men in Austria's Justice Ministry. In 2010, he took over a "supersection" of the ministry and, from then on, headed the areas of legislation and individual criminal cases. As Head of the Justice Section, Pilnacek controlled the local public prosecutors' offices, the four senior public prosecutors' offices and the WKStA, Austria's Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

He was found dead in his home in late October, one day after being stopped by the police and having his driver's licence confiscated due to driving under the influence. The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, and there isn't much public information on the cause of death.

A secretly recorded conversation between Pilnacek and friends at a Viennese restaurant recently surfaced in Austrian media. In the available minutes, the lawyer sharply criticises the ÖVP and mentions party attempts to intervene with the Justice Ministry.

He is heard saying that ÖVP representatives asked him "why" he wouldn't shut down investigations against the party. He is also heard mentioning several prominent people of the party by name, particularly the National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, who is said to have often complained that Pilnacek wouldn't shut down the investigations.

Graz Cathedral is completely renovated

After a span of six years, the restoration work on Graz Cathedral has reached its conclusion, ORF reported. The final stage involves the unveiling of the refurbished cathedral organ, now boasting approximately 4,200 pipes, scheduled for this coming Sunday.

The passage of time had visibly affected the Gothic-style church in Graz over recent decades. The building was commissioned in 1438 by Emperor Frederick III and restauration started in 2017.

The general public will have its inaugural experience of this refurbished organ next Sunday during the morning church service at 10:00 am, followed by an evening inauguration concert at 6:30 pm. The events offer free admission or welcome donations.

