Who are all the foreigners living in Vienna in 2023?

Vienna’s integration monitor finds that 34 percent of the city’s residents aren’t Austrian.

Despite higher numbers of refugees from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and other places coming to Austria over the past decade, most of the people who’ve moved to Vienna since 2014 come from EU and EEA countries, or Switzerland.

The capital’s foreigners also tend to have higher education – with about 38 percent having completed a university degree. A further 25 percent have at least a high school diploma.

The demographics of foreigners in Vienna also tend to skew younger – with about 45 percent of Vienna residents aged 25-44 not being Austrians. Overall, the capital has been getting younger over the years as it’s grown – with over two million residents now, with an average age of 41.

In 2023, around 39 percent of Viennese were born abroad – although this figure may also count Austrians born abroad or people who immigrated here and have since taken up Austrian citizenship.

Although most foreigners living in Vienna who’ve moved here since 2014 are EEA or Swiss nationals, the largest foreigner groups remain those of Serbian or Turkish origin. Germans are also a particularly well-represented group.

The integration report also sheds some light though on the work situations of many non-EU foreign residents. A total of 45 percent work socially disadvantageous working hours, such as evening, weekend, or overnight shifts.

