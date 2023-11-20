New vignettes needed for driving on Austria's autobahns to go on sale

Advertisement

The new vignette, which comes in a sunny yellow, as opposed to 2023’s purple will go on sale on Wednesday November 22nd.

The price remains unchanged from last year with an annual vignette costing €96.40 for a car, or €38.50 for a motorcycle.

The new 2024 vignettes can be purchased at over 6,000 locations across Austria, including gas stations, toll booths, tobacconists, ÖAMTC, ARBÖ and ADAC locations.

Alternatively, digital vignettes have been available since the 13th of November, costing the same amount. These can be purchased at the same locations, or online via the ASFINAG website. These digital vignettes work by verifying your car’s registration, which is picked up by cameras when using the autobahn network.

Be aware, however, that due to new European laws, these digital vignettes only become valid eighteen days after purchase - so it’s a very good idea to plan ahead.

The 2-month (€28,90) 10-day (€11,50) and 1-day (€8,60) vignettes are also available as a digital vignette, for those who may only be visiting the country.

The existing purple vignettes will be valid until January 31st 2024, at which point motorists will need to either display their new yellow vignette or have obtained a digital version.

Austrian motorists have been required to display vignettes on their cars and motorcycles when using motorways since 1997. The money raised is reinvested by ASFINAG, the authority tasked with the building and maintenance of high-speed roads throughout the alpine country.

As of 2023, there are over 1,720 kilometres of autobahn in Austria with more currently in construction.